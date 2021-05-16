WE were desperate in defence from the forwards to the defence, we need a CB - LB - DM - LW - FWD , Diaz i find so frustrating, all the skills but literally no end product, Endo i love but we need better , maybe a cheap Fofana (£25m) , Olise/Williams LW, Isak as Forward, we really need to think about Salah who was ok tonight but to build a new side we could do with the sales. Still not sure on Salah, but could be our next Coutinho sale. The only forward of late who looks good enough (barring Jota as injured) is Gakpo.