It' what people forget. If there wasn't for other players getting injured and losing form Klopp wouldn't have picked today's midfield 3 in a million years imo. 3 slowest midfielders we have...of course it's no wonder Villa's athletic dribblers took advantage of all the spaces our midfielders couldn't cover.



Ignoring Endo for a minute as he's only really a squad player, but players like Mac Allister and Elliott can't play together in games like this - it's one thing at home against a team that invites you on, but as good as they are individually they just exacerbate each others' weaknesses ten-fold in tough, combative games.Mac Allister needs to be playing in a compact midfield alongside better athletes - it's why Szoboszlai was favoured through bad form for stretches this season, because he's one of our few midfielders than can actually run. We've got a bunch of good footballers in midfield but I can't really think of any complimentary combinations - they look less than the sum of their parts, every week.More pertinently we just play way, way, way too open, and that issue goes well beyond the midfield and is partly tactical, though not helped by the lack of game intelligence in some of these players. Our right hand side is a black hole defensively though, and I don't see how you change that without changing the personnel - not a comfortable conversation though really.