Author Topic: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:28:51 pm »
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:28:51 pm »
Good game to watch that.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:29:04 pm »
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 10:25:17 pm
Exactly what you'd expect a clogger like him to say.
Hes right though. We dont need to constantly invite pressure. Since prime Barca 2007-2011, and Spain of the same era, everyone has tried playing out from the back. You go and watch the dog and duck on a Sunday, the fat lads are attempting to play through the lines. Personally I like it, but it hasnt got to be utilised every time. Theres a time and place where moving higher up the pitch is fine.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:29:08 pm »
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:29:08 pm »
I cant take this result too seriously, they are playing for their best season in 40 years while we are playing for nothing.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:29:34 pm »
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:29:34 pm »
If we over analyse the period since the Palace loss as a club and make massive changes off the back of it, we will set ourselves back years as a club.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Load of bollocks

Well this is embarrassing
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:29:37 pm »
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:27:25 pm
Moyes's job was to make Man United better after Ferguson retired.

Kloppo is one of the greatest managers in the history of the game. To expect any manager to come in and improve a team is mental. Especially when we have a completely dysfunctional midfield and VVD passed his best.

It depends what youre asking him to improve on.

If he gets us anywhere close to that 2018-2020 side then hell have done an unbelievable job so it would be hugely unfair on him to reference that.

I dont think its asking the world for him to improve on a team which will hit about 80-82 points, finished third and won a league cup.

Put it this way, if he doesnt improve on that within about 3 years he probably wont get a fourth.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:29:42 pm »
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:29:42 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:17:12 pm
At least you will have plenty to moan about.

I guess? The season is over. They cannot win titles with a defense like this. Clearly.
Call that a moan if you want.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:29:49 pm »
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:29:49 pm »
Time for some cricket.

But of course the Euros, preseason tours, money, money, money. And the whos signing who nonsense. If a Martian were to arrive, and ask whats the meaning of love/hate relationship, Id present my relationship with footie.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:30:10 pm »
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:26:36 pm
Of course mate I agree and hell have full backing, just some on here looking over at greener grass are going to have a rude awakening I feel.

If Slott gets anywhere near top of the league with a month or so to go as Klopp done this year with all the shit and injuries then hell have pulled a miracle for me. I feel some underestimate, forget or have just got used to the utter genius and effect Klopp has on the squad.

Expectations should be lowered to allow Slott time he will need.
all fair points
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
Jeez nowt on that, cant even be arsed with it so god knows how the players felt, spent half the match talking to a Wakefield trinity fan about egg chasing 🤣
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:29:35 pm
Well this is embarrassing
Don't worry - we don't think any worse of you for it
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:30:21 pm »
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:30:21 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:23:59 pm
Game management is baffling at times. Carragher just mentioned it, 3-1 up with five minutes to go, go long. Put it up the pitch and play from there.
That is just an ignorant comment from him. You don't have to play long but you also don't have to invite the opposition too close. He turned without being fully aware of his surroundings. Safe passes to keep possession are perfectly fine.

Another example of brainless work was Darwin botting the ball back to Ali putting him under pressure. Again to comes back to keeping your cool and making the right decisions at the right time.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm »
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:22:54 pm
Nah im sacking it off. Been here since the start of the forum in 2002(?) ish but had enough now. Time to go with Klopp.

Be sad to see you go pal but can understand. Bit disillusioned with the whole game for a while. Its mainly my kids that keep me interested.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm »
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:30:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:27:01 pm
Long to who? Darwin maybe but he's off too often.

Mo and Lucho lose those duels anyway.  We need more pace and power upfront too.
He shouldnt be off from a long ball from the goalkeeper. Its something he should be offering, hes 6ft 4 and strong.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:30:37 pm »
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:29:49 pm
Time for some cricket.

But of course the Euros, preseason tours, money, money, money. And the whos signing who nonsense. If a Martian were to arrive, and ask whats the meaning of love/hate relationship, Id present my relationship with footie.

I will be switching off from football in the summer, better things to do and all that.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:31:06 pm »
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:31:06 pm »
WE were desperate in defence from the forwards to the defence, we need a CB - LB - DM - LW - FWD ,  Diaz i find so frustrating, all the skills but literally no end product, Endo i love but we need better , maybe a cheap Fofana (£25m) , Olise/Williams LW, Isak as Forward, we really need to think about Salah who was ok tonight but to build a new side we could do with the sales. Still not sure on Salah, but could be our next Coutinho sale. The only forward of late who looks good enough (barring Jota as injured) is Gakpo.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:31:52 pm »
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Ali - probably need to find a replacement cos I think he'll want to leave

Might be knee jerking, but fuck it, I'm just massively disappointed with the past 6 weeks - it's been an absolute bottle job
No chance, top teams all set for keepers.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2' Tielemans 12' Gakpo 26' Quansah 48' Duran 85' 88'
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:32:16 pm »
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Ali - probably need to find a replacement cos I think he'll want to leave
Gomez - keep as squad player
Virgil - I think he's done at the top level ya know
Quansah - keep - future captain
Trent - keep, but fuck off with this inverted bollocks, it knackers everyone else, just play him in mid
Endo - keep as squad player
Mac Allister - keep, but must never be played as a 6 ever again, unless in a double pivot
Harvey - bench player - not quick enough, both in mind and body, when starting
Diaz - get rid - sound lad, just no end product
Gakpo - Slot will make a player of him, but he needs to get his head right
Mo - lost all of his physical gifts, shite on and off the ball too. Time to go and continue to lose his legs and possession of the ball on someone else's pitch

Subs: not particularly bothered if any of them get binned - they don't show enough (Gravenberch), simply lack top quality (Jones), inconsistent/flatter to deceive/overrated (Szoboszlai), incredibly wasteful and a bit of a donkey if being honest (Nunez)

Might be knee jerking, but fuck it, I'm just massively disappointed with the past 6 weeks - it's been an absolute bottle job

That’s mad takes on Virgil and Alisson. We have finished third, not 6th.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:32:22 pm »
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:32:22 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:25:59 pm
It' what people forget. If there wasn't for other players getting injured and losing form Klopp wouldn't have picked today's midfield 3 in a million years imo. 3 slowest midfielders we have...of course it's no wonder Villa's athletic dribblers took advantage of all the spaces our midfielders couldn't cover.

Ignoring Endo for a minute as he's only really a squad player, but players like Mac Allister and Elliott can't play together in games like this - it's one thing at home against a team that invites you on, but as good as they are individually they just exacerbate each others' weaknesses ten-fold in tough, combative games.

Mac Allister needs to be playing in a compact midfield alongside better athletes - it's why Szoboszlai was favoured through bad form for stretches this season, because he's one of our few midfielders than can actually run. We've got a bunch of good footballers in midfield but I can't really think of any complimentary combinations - they look less than the sum of their parts, every week.

More pertinently we just play way, way, way too open, and that issue goes well beyond the midfield and is partly tactical, though not helped by the lack of game intelligence in some of these players. Our right hand side is a black hole defensively though, and I don't see how you change that without changing the personnel - not a comfortable conversation though really.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:32:42 pm »
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:32:42 pm »
It was a dead rubber game, the team are knackered, everyone is dealing with the emotional fallout of Klopp leaving, and the third best team in the league drew with the fourth best team.

Now lets give him the best send off on Sunday and save the moaning for next season
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:32:43 pm »
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:32:43 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:30:24 pm
He shouldnt be off from a long ball from the goalkeeper. Its something he should be offering, hes 6ft 4 and strong.

Gakpo?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:32:58 pm »
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:31:52 pm
No chance, top teams all set for keepers.
If Neuer retires, the fatherland beckons
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:33:39 pm »
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:27:25 pm
Moyes's job was to make Man United better after Ferguson retired.

Kloppo is one of the greatest managers in the history of the game. To expect any manager to come in and improve a team is mental. Especially when we have a completely dysfunctional midfield and VVD passed his best.

Virgil was in POTY contention 6 weeks ago.

Agree with the midfield.

In terms of the team, yes improvements can be made, and Jurgen would have made them. The hope is Slot will.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:34:10 pm »
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:30:21 pm
That is just an ignorant comment from him. You don't have to play long but you also don't have to invite the opposition too close. He turned without being fully aware of his surroundings. Safe passes to keep possession are perfectly fine.

Another example of brainless work was Darwin botting the ball back to Ali putting him under pressure. Again to comes back to keeping your cool and making the right decisions at the right time.
No its not, Man City for all their possession will go long when necessary. Cant remember the last time Ali kicked from his hands. It doesnt make a team a poor side because they mix it up now and again.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:35:26 pm »
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:32:58 pm
If Neuer retires, the fatherland beckons
Cant see Ali in Germany. Spain possibly but cant see him at Bayern.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:35:32 pm »
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:35:32 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:23:59 pm
Game management is baffling at times. Carragher just mentioned it, 3-1 up with five minutes to go, go long. Put it up the pitch and play from there.

Ahh yes, Carra advocating his patented hop, skip, hoof move ;D
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:35:40 pm »
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:27:25 pm
Moyes's job was to make Man United better after Ferguson retired.

Kloppo is one of the greatest managers in the history of the game. To expect any manager to come in and improve a team is mental. Especially when we have a completely dysfunctional midfield and VVD passed his best.

You didn;t answer the question Al. What's his purpose in the job? To make us better than what we are currently or not?  ;D
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Qu
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:36:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:32:16 pm
Thats mad takes on Virgil and Alisson. We have finished third, not 6th.
I don't want either to go, especially Ali, but cmon Virgil has another 18 months, 2 years at most as a starter at a top 4 club with aspirations of winning the big pots, I don't think he should get a new deal

Is it really that crazy?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #468 on: Today at 10:36:22 pm »
The main thing I took out of tonight is that Jamie Carragher is a fucking freeloading prick. Id rather listen to Neville as at least he's got an excuse for knocking us down.

Carraghers made his pundit career as a celebrity Liverpool fan but he cant wait to dig into is the fucking leech.

Cpuldnt give a fuck about what he done as a player
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #469 on: Today at 10:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Ali - probably need to find a replacement cos I think he'll want to leave
Gomez - keep as squad player
Virgil - I think he's done at the top level ya know
Quansah - keep - future captain
Trent - keep, but fuck off with this inverted bollocks, it knackers everyone else, just play him in mid
Endo - keep as squad player
Mac Allister - keep, but must never be played as a 6 ever again, unless in a double pivot
Harvey - bench player - not quick enough, both in mind and body, when starting
Diaz - get rid - sound lad, just no end product
Gakpo - Slot will make a player of him, but he needs to get his head right
Mo - lost all of his physical gifts, shite on and off the ball too. Time to go and continue to lose his legs and possession of the ball on someone else's pitch

Subs: not particularly bothered if any of them get binned - they don't show enough (Gravenberch), simply lack top quality (Jones), inconsistent/flatter to deceive/overrated (Szoboszlai), incredibly wasteful and a bit of a donkey if being honest (Nunez)

Might be knee jerking, but fuck it, I'm just massively disappointed with the past 6 weeks - it's been an absolute bottle job

Bottle job?

We have 1 away win against the top 10, and that was the late steal at Newcastle after they battered us for 75.

We have been nowhere near good enough for this to be bottle job territory.
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:36:17 pm
I don't want either to go, especially Ali, but cmon Virgil has another 18 months, 2 years at most as a starter at a top 4 club with aspirations of winning the big pots, I don't think he should get a new deal

Is it really that crazy?

Alisson has a long deal, he isnt going anywhere. Why would he want to go?

Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #471 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:27:25 pm
Moyes's job was to make Man United better after Ferguson retired.

Kloppo is one of the greatest managers in the history of the game. To expect any manager to come in and improve a team is mental. Especially when we have a completely dysfunctional midfield and VVD passed his best.

Wait - if we have a dysfunctional midfield and VVD past his best - then it seems like there is room for improvement?
Re: PL: Vila 3 vs 3 Liv Mart og 2 Tielemans 12 Gakpo 26 Quansah 48 Duran 85 88
« Reply #472 on: Today at 10:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Ali - probably need to find a replacement cos I think he'll want to leave
Gomez - keep as squad player
Virgil - I think he's done at the top level ya know
Quansah - keep - future captain
Trent - keep, but fuck off with this inverted bollocks, it knackers everyone else, just play him in mid
Endo - keep as squad player
Mac Allister - keep, but must never be played as a 6 ever again, unless in a double pivot
Harvey - bench player - not quick enough, both in mind and body, when starting
Diaz - get rid - sound lad, just no end product
Gakpo - Slot will make a player of him, but he needs to get his head right
Mo - lost all of his physical gifts, shite on and off the ball too. Time to go and continue to lose his legs and possession of the ball on someone else's pitch

Subs: not particularly bothered if any of them get binned - they don't show enough (Gravenberch), simply lack top quality (Jones), inconsistent/flatter to deceive/overrated (Szoboszlai), incredibly wasteful and a bit of a donkey if being honest (Nunez)

Might be knee jerking, but fuck it, I'm just massively disappointed with the past 6 weeks - it's been an absolute bottle job

ALi has a contract till 2027, no way we;re letting him leave 3 years early unless soemone pays a world record fee and who will on a keeper?  ;D
