Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
It's drizzling and the covers are on an hour before the scheduled start.

Drizzle! They should try playing in the Cheshire League! Get those covers off and get cracking!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Tournament's been a farce so far, poor pitches have made it a lottery. This morning's one in Tarouba was particularly horrid. The ICC should be ashamed to have hosted such a shit show but of course no one at the top will take any responsibility.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Bat first? What would be the preference?
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Tournament's been a farce so far, poor pitches have made it a lottery. This morning's one in Tarouba was particularly horrid. The ICC should be ashamed to have hosted such a shit show but of course no one at the top will take any responsibility.

as if the icc give a shit. as long as it makes them as much money as possible they'll consider it a success.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Tournament been a farcecomplete shitenot even watched 5 minutes of it livebut staging it in a region during a rainy season is a real dumb idea. I suppose they say calendar is so crowded had no option.
T20 generally is a shit format anyway.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
I wish theyd just get on with it.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
I wish theyd just get on with it.

that's not the cricket way though.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
England win the toss and will bowl first

Suns out
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
England win the toss and will bowl first

Suns out

Buns out?
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Has there been a better toss winner than Joss of late?
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
As long as they do the maths when chasing. Assume Bumrah will go for 2 an over and do your calculations based on that!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Always love the complete lack of sound when kohli gets out cheaply
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Well at least we've got the Pepe's chicken ad's back!
 ;D
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Said previously that I've been impressed with Topley. Nice to see him get rewarded.
