It's drizzling and the covers are on an hour before the scheduled start.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Tournament's been a farce so far, poor pitches have made it a lottery. This morning's one in Tarouba was particularly horrid. The ICC should be ashamed to have hosted such a shit show but of course no one at the top will take any responsibility.
I wish theyd just get on with it.
England win the toss and will bowl firstSuns out
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]