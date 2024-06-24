That was a great game for entertainment value. Towards the end, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were swapping who was ahead on DLS almost ball by ball.That hamstring pull was hilariously bad. Trott wanted them to slow the game down because they were ahead on DLS by 2 runs as the rain started falling. Gulbadin took that to mean go down like you've been shot. Even Rashid Khan was pissed off. Thankfully the match didn't end there. Gulbadin even had the nerve to hobble the whole way off the pitch, being carried by two physios, only to miraculously recover and come flying in and take a wicket after the rain delay.Well done Afghanistan. Hard luck Aussies