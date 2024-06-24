« previous next »
Aussie batsman not walking, quell the surprise.  ::)
So Aussie's need 176 to avoid dropping to 3rd place, interesting sub plot.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 24, 2024, 07:00:37 pm
Aussie batsman not walking, quell the surprise.  ::)

All the chat about what they might do against Scotland to put us out and we may end up going further than them. Would be pretty funny. Come on the Afghans.
Congrats India
So England Vs India Semi final. I'm not fancying England against that attack now.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on June 24, 2024, 07:31:47 pm
So England Vs India Semi final. I'm not fancying England against that attack now.
I don't fancy anyone against India in this format.
Quote from: Persephone on June 24, 2024, 07:49:23 pm
I don't fancy anyone against India in this format.

What about your lot. Now or never to make an ICC final surely?!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 24, 2024, 08:06:56 pm
What about your lot. Now or never to make an ICC final surely?!
There can't be too many lives left in this proverbial cat. We've scraped past everyone and our top order has been fragile. I think getting to a Final would be an achievement.
I've just seen how one semi final has a reserve day and one doesn't.

More farcical cricket 'organisation'
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 24, 2024, 08:54:52 pm
I've just seen how one semi final has a reserve day and one doesn't.

More farcical cricket 'organisation'

Dont tell me, let me guess its the semi final that India were predetermined to play in, and in the case of rain the team with the highest ICC T20 ranking will progress to the final?

Convenient.  ::)
Quote from: Kekule on June 24, 2024, 09:00:40 pm
Dont tell me, let me guess its the semi final that India were predetermined to play in, and in the case of rain the team with the highest ICC T20 ranking will progress to the final?

Convenient.  ::)

you're obviously right about the first part, but apparently it's decided by whoever won their group so it's not a 100% fix I guess. not quite anyway
Can the Afghan coach and 1st slip act like any bigger c*nts than that. It starts raining and the coach tells them to slow down and the slip falls to the ground like he has been shot. Then 2 overs later the slip is bowling a couple of overs. Hope they lose just for that bullshit
Afghanistan are in the semi finals. These slow, low scoring puddings are right up their bowling attacks street.
A penny for Josh Hazlewoods thoughts? :D
Knocked out?

By Afghanistan?

Well thats a shame.
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 25, 2024, 07:33:27 am
Knocked out?

By Afghanistan?

Well thats a shame.


 ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 25, 2024, 07:33:27 am
Knocked out?

By Afghanistan?

Well thats a shame.

It was a shame that the two teams were not equal on points only for Afghanistan to go through on NRR. Now that would have been hilarious.
 ;D
Quote from: San Diego Red on June 25, 2024, 06:03:25 am
Can the Afghan coach and 1st slip act like any bigger c*nts than that. It starts raining and the coach tells them to slow down and the slip falls to the ground like he has been shot. Then 2 overs later the slip is bowling a couple of overs. Hope they lose just for that bullshit

Found it hilarious to be honest, my favourite part of the game ;D of course that's because it happened to Australia and Id be utterly outraged if it happened to England
Ha, bloody, ha.
Quote from: johnybarnes on June 25, 2024, 09:56:03 am
:lmao

https://x.com/nrlphysio/status/1805457775855911282

Is that Trotters?! Theres nothing he wouldnt do to piss the Australian Cricket team off!
Quote from: Kekule on June 25, 2024, 10:21:07 am
Is that Trotters?! Theres nothing he wouldnt do to piss the Australian Cricket team off!

Yeah he's their head coach.
That was a great game for entertainment value. Towards the end, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were swapping who was ahead on DLS almost ball by ball.

That hamstring pull was hilariously bad. Trott wanted them to slow the game down because they were ahead on DLS by 2 runs as the rain started falling. Gulbadin took that to mean go down like you've been shot. Even Rashid Khan was pissed off. Thankfully the match didn't end there. Gulbadin even had the nerve to hobble the whole way off the pitch, being carried by two physios, only to miraculously recover and come flying in and take a wicket after the rain delay.

Well done Afghanistan. Hard luck Aussies ;D
Great chance for South Africa to finally reach a final, but keep thinking they're somehow going to blow it, even against Afghanistan. ;D
Funny stuff, but probably doesn't happen if they scheduled it so that teams didn't know what result they needed to qualify.

But they can't schedule games at the same time because these tournaments are about money, not sport.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 25, 2024, 03:17:53 pm
Off you fuck, you little rat shithead

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/cw44ypjkpk3o

Taking up a job at B&Q talking people through the pros and cons of the various types of sandpaper?
T20 World Cup, Trinidad

Afghanistan 56 (11.5 overs): Omarzai 10 (12); Shamsi 3-6, Jansen 3-16

South Africa 60-1 (8.5 overs): Hendricks 29 (25), Markram 23 (21)

South Africa won by nine wickets


Match Report

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/ceqd1930vnjo



Score Card

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/scorecard/ECKE1219946
We did it the hard way, had to go through the mighty Afghanistan to get to a first ICC final. It'll never undo the trauma of '99 but a good effort to get to this point.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 25, 2024, 03:17:53 pm
Off you fuck, you little rat shithead

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/cw44ypjkpk3o

Great batsman but complete dickhead that even had Aussie fans embarrassed by some of his antics, very very lucky to be able to resurrect his career after sandpapergate, i was watching the documentary about that series & scandal on youtube [crossing the line] the other day.
