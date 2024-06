If the Windies win it would have to be by a very narrow margin for England to stay top (0.178 an over I think) so literally a couple of runs, or going it the very last couple of balls if chasing.



So simpler to just say if Windies win, England very likely 2nd in the group. If SA win, England have about a 60/50 chance of topping the group or coming second.



Either way they’re through and we’d all have taken that a week ago!