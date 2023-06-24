South Africa went with two frontline spinners against USA but have opted to bolster their seam attack this time, with Ottneil Baartman returning in place of Tabraiz Shamsi. England are unchanged after their best performance of the competition so far against West Indies.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markam (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.