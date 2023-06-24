« previous next »
T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 05:45:08 pm
Unusual to get to this stage and have one group with no Asian teams in it. Then three in the other one. Id say the way its panned out probably suits England I think.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 06:00:33 pm
Bumrah 2/5 off 2 overs. Afghanistan 35/3. Hes just too good.
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 06:14:35 pm
Afghanistan 66-3 After 10 Overs
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm
Afghanistan 134 All Out (20 Overs)
India Win By 47 Runs
Bullet500

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 07:15:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:00:33 pm
Bumrah 2/5 off 2 overs. Afghanistan 35/3. Hes just too good.
Ended with 3 wickets in 4 overs. Just 7 runs given away.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 07:44:11 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:15:58 pm
Ended with 3 wickets in 4 overs. Just 7 runs given away.

Ridiculous. No Lockie Ferguson, but still ridiculous. Any chance he can get injured for the semis onwards?!
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #646 on: Today at 09:23:22 am
T20 World Cup, Super 8s, Antigua

Bangladesh 140-8 (20 overs): Shanto 41 (36); Cummins 3-29

Australia 100-2 (11.2 overs): Warner 53* (35); Rishad 2-23

Australia won by 28 runs (DLS)

Match Report

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/c4nn7pdpy2lo
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #647 on: Today at 11:55:03 am
Cummins took a hat trick in that game.

England play South Africa at 3.30pm UK time today. Nice.

Win that and I think England would almost certainly be in the semis. Lose and England would have to beat the USA, two wins would give them a good chance of going through but would depend on the other results and good old NRR.
Original

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #648 on: Today at 02:52:03 pm
Think england have hit some form just at the right time, at least batting anyway, fancy us today
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #649 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm
England win the toss and will bowl

First blood to England as Jos Buttler wins the toss and decides to have a bowl first.
Boston Bosox

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #650 on: Today at 03:25:05 pm
South Africa went with two frontline spinners against USA but have opted to bolster their seam attack this time, with Ottneil Baartman returning in place of Tabraiz Shamsi. England are unchanged after their best performance of the competition so far against West Indies.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markam (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
Crosby Nick

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #651 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm
Up the Reds!
Persephone

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #652 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm
I haven't been watching much sport of late, are the Poms any good this year? 
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Reply #653 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm
insert obvious and overdone pun about england needing to get de kock out.
