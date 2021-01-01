« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:41:54 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm
Scotland need to win. You get nothing for taking it to a super over.

I know. Just meant if they tied, their NRR would stay as it is now. If Nambia get within a run (I know they wont), Englands current NRR would drop. Just wondered what score it would take for that to come into play in case the Aussies still try and fuck us. But looks like we should win by enough here for that not to be any factor.
voodoo ray

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
Didn't know he was a Sir? Didn't show that on the caption. Good glad he's been recognised, one of my fondest memories of test match cricket was watching him and Courtney Walsh live at Old Trafford. Magnificent, awesome, unbelievable, I'll never forget it and I think that was when the penny dropped for me what all the fuss was about with test cricket.

yeah, it was a few years ago. I've a vague memory of them having the official ceremony thing during an england tour but my brain might be making that up.
Kekule

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm
In a 10 over game why didnt they open with this lad?
Boaty McBoatface

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:41:54 pm
I know. Just meant if they tied, their NRR would stay as it is now. If Nambia get within a run (I know they wont), Englands current NRR would drop. Just wondered what score it would take for that to come into play in case the Aussies still try and fuck us. But looks like we should win by enough here for that not to be any factor.
If we win our NRR goes up. It's cumulative, not average.
Yosser0_0

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Umm, pace on I think.  ;D
voodoo ray

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:43:34 pm
as expected it's just david wiese vs england.
Kekule

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm
55 off two.

This lad will give it a go!
Crosby Nick

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:44:20 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm
If we win our NRR goes up. It's cumulative, not average.

Thanks. No further questions.

Although its an if at this stage with this unit swinging at everything!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:49:07 pm
Did that go into the ambulance? I hope nobody was getting treatment in there. ;D
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm
Gone!
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:52:18 pm
Namibia need 46 from the last over.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
Brook takes another catch!
voodoo ray

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:53:57 pm
and that's the game
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:54:28 pm
Looks like Wiese is calling it a day. Great competitor.
voodoo ray

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:55:04 pm
for a split second I thought that lad's name was Shit
Boaty McBoatface

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
Over to the Scots now. Let's see how they do against the Aussies.
Yosser0_0

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed that. I'm in Spain and came up to the room to watch it on the fire stick only to be disappointed, then followed the updates on ESPN and was shitting it during my evening meal. Then watched the game on my phone in the Irish bar, buffering like fuck but still enjoyed it. There is something weirdly tantalising about watching the bowler bowl, seeing the ball pitch and then the picture freezes and you have to guess what the result is based on the ball direction and the shape of the batsman. A bit like a modern day spot the ball!
 ;D
TepidT2O

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:59:20 pm
Over to the Scots now. Let's see how they do against the Aussies.
check the betting markets for odd activity
voodoo ray

  
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
Geoff Lemon Sport
@GeoffLemonSport
·
12m
England up to a net run rate of 3.611, which means that Scotland can still progress while losing as long as Australia score 1010 and Scotland make 1009.

#T20worldcup
danuttah

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:02:59 am
Scotland smashing the Aussies out of the park right now.
gerrardsarmy

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:25:13 am
Quote from: danuttah on Today at 02:02:59 am
Scotland smashing the Aussies out of the park right now.

Two quick wickets for the Aussies getting rid of the dangerous pair.

Looking better for England now... surface looks a good one
gerrardsarmy

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:35:43 am
Now Australia drop 3 catches in 3 balls :)
gerrardsarmy

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:37:15 am
And take a catch at the 4th time of asking!

Scotland 136-4 after 14.3
gerrardsarmy

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 04:42:33 am
Aussies will win this - 13 needed off 12.

You're welcome England. :D
