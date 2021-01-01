Scotland need to win. You get nothing for taking it to a super over.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Didn't know he was a Sir? Didn't show that on the caption. Good glad he's been recognised, one of my fondest memories of test match cricket was watching him and Courtney Walsh live at Old Trafford. Magnificent, awesome, unbelievable, I'll never forget it and I think that was when the penny dropped for me what all the fuss was about with test cricket.
I know. Just meant if they tied, their NRR would stay as it is now. If Nambia get within a run (I know they wont), Englands current NRR would drop. Just wondered what score it would take for that to come into play in case the Aussies still try and fuck us. But looks like we should win by enough here for that not to be any factor.
If we win our NRR goes up. It's cumulative, not average.
Over to the Scots now. Let's see how they do against the Aussies.
Scotland smashing the Aussies out of the park right now.
