I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed that. I'm in Spain and came up to the room to watch it on the fire stick only to be disappointed, then followed the updates on ESPN and was shitting it during my evening meal. Then watched the game on my phone in the Irish bar, buffering like fuck but still enjoyed it. There is something weirdly tantalising about watching the bowler bowl, seeing the ball pitch and then the picture freezes and you have to guess what the result is based on the ball direction and the shape of the batsman. A bit like a modern day spot the ball!