Author Topic: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024  (Read 5508 times)

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 03:47:42 pm »
Both the wicket ball and the one before seemed to keep very low
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 03:57:03 pm »
WICKET

5.1 overs

Pargat c Fakhar b Afridi 2 (Can 29-2)

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 04:07:20 pm »
WICKET

7 overs

Kirton run out 1 (Can 43-3)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 04:15:32 pm »
Tv director is doing a great job missing the 'action' by going for these close cuts on potential run outs.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm »
WICKET

9.3 overs

Movva c Rizwan b Haris 2 (Can 54-4
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm »
Ouch

WICKET

9.5 overs

Ravinderpal c Fakhar b Haris (Can 54-5)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm »
Oh Dear
13.3 overs
Johnson b Nassem 52 (Can 73-6)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 05:01:03 pm »
WICKET

16.5 overs

Saad Zafar c Rizwan b Amir 10 (Can 87-7)

Another one bites the dust
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 05:09:44 pm »
Canada 106-7

Pakistan Need 107 To Win
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
WICKET

4.1 overs

Ayub c Movva b Heyliger 6 (Pak 20-1)

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 06:32:50 pm »
WICKET

14.4 overs

Babar c Movva b Heyliger 33 (Pak 83-2)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm »
WICKET

17.2 overs

Fakhar c sub b Gordon 4 (Pak 104-3)

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 06:51:22 pm »
Pakistan win by seven wickets
107-3
17.3 overs
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm »
The his shouldnt surprise or annoy me and yet somehow it still does. Just read som Facebook post about England facing an early exit and the comments dont do much for disproving stereotypes about Aussies being dumb.

Most disputed the claim England were defending champions. Plenty derided Bazball even though hes nowhere near this coaching set up and the rest hilarious spoke of moral victories.

My own fault for reason but strangely addictive. :D
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #294 on: Today at 07:31:48 am »
12 JUN 2024ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP
   
Sri Lanka
V
Nepal
Match abandoned - Match Abandoned without a ball being bowled



Australia skittle Namibia for 72 to reach Super 8s

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/c4nnqlwedq4o



Coming Up Later

United States
15:30
India
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:32:47 am »
12 JUN 2024ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP
   
Sri Lanka
V
Nepal
Match abandoned - Match Abandoned without a ball being bowled



Australia skittle Namibia for 72 to reach Super 8s

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/c4nnqlwedq4o



Coming Up Later

United States
15:30
India
Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York



Then knocked it off in 5.4 overs. :D

Shows how much you can turn NRR around in one game though, if the weather allows it.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:32:15 am »
Clip on Guardian website of Dale Steyn being taught to bowl in NYC. The expression on his face is priceless.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm »
Cheating Aussie bastards!  (Thats saying the same thing three different times, isnt it?)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/c2qqlg91yleo

Quote
Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has admitted that it is in Australia's "best interest" for England to be eliminated in the T20 World Cup group stage.
Australia qualified for the Super 8s with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Namibia, leaving England and Scotland to battle it out for second place.
Jos Buttler's side need to beat Oman and Namibia to have any chance of progressing but, even if they do, net run-rate could determine who goes through.
That would give Australia, who face Scotland on Sunday, a potentially key role in determining who else will advance from Group B.
A Scotland win would send them through and eliminate England but, with Richie Berrington's team currently boasting a vastly superior net run-rate to England, even a narrow Australia victory could be enough to knock out the defending champions.
Asked if Australia would try to make things as difficult as possible for England, Hazlewood said: "Yeah, I think so.
"In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and they're probably one of the top few teams on their day.
"We've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest, as well as probably everyone else's."

Probably with tongue firmly in cheek, just rubbing in Englands current predicament. However, their press would be crying their fucking their eyes out if the situations were reversed and Bairstow had said that.

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #298 on: Today at 03:19:01 pm »
Mountain out of a molehill, Hazlewood is right it would make it easier for them further along in the tournament if they can get rid of one of their supposedly bigger threats. We would do exactly the same and we would all be calling for England to do it as well
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:10:53 pm »
The teams

USA XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), 6 Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan,

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

USA make two changes, with Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk coming in for Noshthush Kenjige and the injured Monank Patel.

India are unchanged from the win over Pakistan on Sunday.


WICKET

0-1 Overs

Jahangir lbw Singh 0 (USA 0-1)

And Arshdeep Singh strikes first ball!!

Shayan Jahangir is stuck back in his crease to a delivery that angles in and smacks him above the knee roll.

No point reviewing that, it was going on to smack into off.



WICKET

1 over

Gous c Hardik b Arshdeep 2 (USA 3-2)

Another one bites the dust

It is a pretty rotten shot in truth. Andries Gous tries to smack it over mid-off off the back foot but the ball was too high up on the bat and it can only loop up to Hardik Pandya.


WICKET

7.2 overs

Jones c Siraj b Hardik 11 (USA 25-3)


And that platform has just collapsed.

Aaron Jones goes for the pull shot off a short Hardik Pandya delivery but the timing is not there and the ball fizzes off the top edge straight to Mohammed Siraj at fine leg.

USA's dangerman has to go.

Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
USA 110-8
India require 111 to win
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm »
WICKET

0.2 overs

Kohli c Gous b Netravalkar 0 (Ind 1-1)

And he gets Virat Kohli first ball! What a moment!

The celebrations say it all as Netravalkar leaps to the air in delight. It's a beautiful delivery, angling across India's superstar and tempting him into playing outside off stump.

The edge flies through to Andries Gous for a simple catch. Amazing scenes!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:42:29 pm »
Wow USA

WICKET

2.2 overs
Rohit c Harmeet b Netravalkar 3 (Ind 10-2)

Another HUGE breakthrough!

Netravalkar has his second as a full delivery gets a bit stuck in the pitch, and Rohit Sharma is through the shot far too early. A leading edge loops up towards mid-off, where Harmeet Singh takes a very good catch over his shoulder.

Is there another shock in store for us?
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #303 on: Today at 06:15:19 pm »
damn. I missed kohli getting out. I'm sure the silence was hilarious as usual.
