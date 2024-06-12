The teams



USA XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), 6 Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan,



India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.



USA make two changes, with Shayan Jahangir and Shadley van Schalkwyk coming in for Noshthush Kenjige and the injured Monank Patel.



India are unchanged from the win over Pakistan on Sunday.





WICKET



0-1 Overs



Jahangir lbw Singh 0 (USA 0-1)



And Arshdeep Singh strikes first ball!!



Shayan Jahangir is stuck back in his crease to a delivery that angles in and smacks him above the knee roll.



No point reviewing that, it was going on to smack into off.







WICKET



1 over



Gous c Hardik b Arshdeep 2 (USA 3-2)



Another one bites the dust



It is a pretty rotten shot in truth. Andries Gous tries to smack it over mid-off off the back foot but the ball was too high up on the bat and it can only loop up to Hardik Pandya.





WICKET



7.2 overs



Jones c Siraj b Hardik 11 (USA 25-3)





And that platform has just collapsed.



Aaron Jones goes for the pull shot off a short Hardik Pandya delivery but the timing is not there and the ball fizzes off the top edge straight to Mohammed Siraj at fine leg.



USA's dangerman has to go.



