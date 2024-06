I always wonder how much the captain actually does now onfield? All the plans seem to be made off the pitch between them and the coaching staff. Eoin Morgan was brilliant at changing things in game but I've not seen Buttler be able to do the same. The coaching staff just don't seem up to it either fir me. They talked about learning from the ODI defence last year but from the looks of it nothing has changed



Agree on both parts and Buttler could maybe do more when things arenít working. But there are so many coaches these days, and a leadership group and all that. Itís not just the captain coming up with the plan to bowl Jacks early. Why do teams try and sneak in an over or two of filth in the Powerplay by the way? Should you not have your best bowlers on then, or so they want to hold as many overs back as possible?