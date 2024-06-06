That fat bastard you lads have may never want to leave the States after he sees the supersize meals over there mate.
That fat bastard you lads have may never want to leave the States after he sees the supersize meals over there mate.
he's big boned.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Desperately poor performance by Ireland, losing to Canada by 12 runs. Not one top line batsman got any score worth talking about.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Afghanistan demolish New Zealand and Sri Lanka lose to Bangladesh in todays early games. Might not be as straight forward as everyone expected here
Big match tonight, do these pitches suit spinners? For England spin took five of the wickets in the last game against Pakistan, will they be picking three spinners for this game? I wonder if Will Jacks will get to bowl?
With Rashid, Moeen and Livingstone we have scope for 12 overs of soon if needed. Whats Jacks like?
Looks a boss setup at this game, great place to play cricket
it would be even better if the ticket prices weren't so high and there were more people there to watch it. there have been a lot of moans about the pitches as well there. fuck me that's about as bad a run out as you'll ever see. complete confusion.
Yeah seems a bit daft to have high prices in a country where you're trying to introduce people to the game
Why so many wickets? The pitch?
I get giving mooen the first to try and get a cheap over in (which worked) but then having a 2nd over of RH off spin seems like the wrong move.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]