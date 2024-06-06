« previous next »
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #120 on: June 6, 2024, 09:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  6, 2024, 09:30:38 pm
That fat bastard you lads have may never want to leave the States after he sees the supersize meals over there mate.

In a country with millions of people starving we have this tubby bastard representing us. Mental.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #121 on: June 6, 2024, 09:38:42 pm »
Hahaha great result and very very funny!
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #122 on: June 6, 2024, 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on June  6, 2024, 09:30:38 pm
That fat bastard you lads have may never want to leave the States after he sees the supersize meals over there mate.

Hey, leave Roland alone. I'm beginning to warm to the lad, such an entertainer!
 ;D
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #123 on: June 6, 2024, 10:09:03 pm »
he's big boned.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #124 on: June 6, 2024, 11:15:53 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  6, 2024, 10:09:03 pm
he's big boned.

He likes golden ducks and he cannot lie.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #125 on: June 6, 2024, 11:27:41 pm »
Oh power of Scotland. Just beat Namibia.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm »
Desperately poor performance by Ireland, losing to Canada by 12 runs. Not one top line batsman got any score worth talking about.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm »
that's a bad loss for the irishers.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:10:46 pm
Desperately poor performance by Ireland, losing to Canada by 12 runs. Not one top line batsman got any score worth talking about.

Nah, lets talk about it. In full detail. What went wrong.

I reserve the right to delete this post if we get battered by Australia tomorrow.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:08:09 am »
Afghanistan demolish New Zealand and Sri Lanka lose to Bangladesh in todays early games.

Might not be as straight forward as everyone expected here
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:10:24 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:08:09 am
Afghanistan demolish New Zealand and Sri Lanka lose to Bangladesh in todays early games.

Might not be as straight forward as everyone expected here

Crikey, NZ 75 all out! Cant believe how little their line up seems to change. Should Williamson still be playing T20s in this era and at this stage of his career?
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:26:45 am »
Afghanistan have some lads now. Genuine game changers. Still 4 or 5 filler but in T20 one player can win you the match.
  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:34:39 am »
Big match tonight, do these pitches suit spinners? For England spin took five of the wickets in the last game against Pakistan, will they be picking three spinners for this game? I wonder if Will Jacks will get to bowl?
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:40:27 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:34:39 am
Big match tonight, do these pitches suit spinners? For England spin took five of the wickets in the last game against Pakistan, will they be picking three spinners for this game? I wonder if Will Jacks will get to bowl?

With Rashid, Moeen and Livingstone we have scope for 12 overs of soon if needed. Whats Jacks like?
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:41:40 am »
  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:46:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:27 am
With Rashid, Moeen and Livingstone we have scope for 12 overs of soon if needed. Whats Jacks like?

Alright I believe.

Jacks became the first England debutant spinner since 1993 to claim a five-for on Test debut in 2022, setting up a famous win in Rawalpindi.

https://www.espncricinfo.com/cricketers/will-jacks-897549
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:12:55 pm »
I don't like the yellow in the clog kit.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm »
Looks a boss setup at this game, great place to play cricket
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm »
Ha what a start!
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:14:30 pm
Looks a boss setup at this game, great place to play cricket


it would be even better if the ticket prices weren't so high and there were more people there to watch it. there have been a lot of moans about the pitches as well there.








fuck me that's about as bad a run out as you'll ever see. complete confusion.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:17:39 pm »
Cracking start 😂😂
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:17:23 pm

it would be even better if the ticket prices weren't so high and there were more people there to watch it. there have been a lot of moans about the pitches as well there.








fuck me that's about as bad a run out as you'll ever see. complete confusion.

Yeah seems a bit daft to have high prices in a country where you're trying to introduce people to the game
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:18:18 pm
Yeah seems a bit daft to have high prices in a country where you're trying to introduce people to the game

I think it's because, unlike seemingly every other sporting governing body in the world, the icc don't appear to give a shit about "growing the game"
  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:46:52 pm »
Why so many wickets? The pitch?
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:46:52 pm
Why so many wickets? The pitch?

South Africa aren't usually that shit until a knockout game
  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:03:56 pm »
Decent first over. Will Jacks gets the new ball!

...and its a SIX
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:05:14 pm »
I get giving mooen the first to try and get a cheap over in (which worked) but then having a 2nd over of RH off spin seems like the wrong move.
  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:07:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:05:14 pm
I get giving mooen the first to try and get a cheap over in (which worked) but then having a 2nd over of RH off spin seems like the wrong move.

Aye 22 off the over and never even created a chance.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:11:07 pm »
I get the need to rotate wickets, but it seems a bit daft having such a big difference in boundary sizes for a World Cup match.
  Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:15:11 pm »
that boundary is barely off the square
