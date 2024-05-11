Whos the Indian bowler whos the best, Bumrah? Not followed things too closely of late!



That same old fucking Aussie unit can be a handful, maybe slightly less so in T20 when you have no choice but to go after them, and if you need to be slightly agricultural so be it.



England do like quite well stacked. Big hitting top order. Handy all rounders (although a few questions around Livingstone/Moeen with the best maybe). Rashid is class. Archer and Wood look a dangerous pair although on these wickets might be slightly diluted. Slight worries about Jordans bowling and Livingstones filth is unpredictable. Will probably take some wickets but I wouldnt trust him much towards the end of a tight game.



You look at squads and think India and Australia will be up there. England would hope to make the semis. South Africa have some huge hitters and quick bowlers. NZ are always contenders. Windies at home could be dangerous.



And the shorter the format, the higher the chance of minnows pulling off a shock result or two. Unpredictable tournaments are good. Better than the 50 over format which had a lot of dead rubbers. And like being able to watch a game late in the evening. Should be good.