T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
May 11, 2024, 12:28:44 pm
Can't see a topic elsewhere.

Unofficially began yesterday with Ireland beating Pakistan.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/articles/cv2rvn5874eo
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
May 11, 2024, 02:47:41 pm
Its only been about 18 months since the last one of these hasnt it?

Feels like it could be quite wide open. Everyone has big biffers who can hit it a mile these days. Who has the best bowling attack? India and Australia presumably?
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 12:33:56 pm
USA won the opener vs Canada. Lots of matches between lesser teams which I think will be a good watch.

West Indies play Papa New Guinea in a couple hours. India vs Pakistan is happening in the first group phase too so some decent games between top teams to watch during the first couple weeks.

Shame they are doing a super 8 stage rather than Quarter finals and Semi finals. Knockout cricket is much better at that point.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 01:22:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 11, 2024, 02:47:41 pm
Its only been about 18 months since the last one of these hasnt it?

Feels like it could be quite wide open. Everyone has big biffers who can hit it a mile these days. Who has the best bowling attack? India and Australia presumably?

India have the best bowler, Australia have the best attack. Pitches will start to get slow towards the end in West Indies as they will be using the same strips quite a lot. I reckon part time spinners could be more important than normal. Maxwell is very handy to have.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 01:35:27 pm
Whos the Indian bowler whos the best, Bumrah? Not followed things too closely of late!

That same old fucking Aussie unit can be a handful, maybe slightly less so in T20 when you have no choice but to go after them, and if you need to be slightly agricultural so be it.

England do like quite well stacked. Big hitting top order. Handy all rounders (although a few questions around Livingstone/Moeen with the best maybe). Rashid is class. Archer and Wood look a dangerous pair although on these wickets might be slightly diluted. Slight worries about Jordans bowling and Livingstones filth is unpredictable. Will probably take some wickets but I wouldnt trust him much towards the end of a tight game.

You look at squads and think India and Australia will be up there. England would hope to make the semis. South Africa have some huge hitters and quick bowlers. NZ are always contenders. Windies at home could be dangerous.

And the shorter the format, the higher the chance of minnows pulling off a shock result or two. Unpredictable tournaments are good. Better than the 50 over format which had a lot of dead rubbers. And like being able to watch a game late in the evening. Should be good.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 01:54:56 pm
Bumrah is head and shoulders above anybody in the game, spin or pace.
Re: T20 Cricket World Cup 2024
Today at 02:00:07 pm
Lad for the USA was whacking it miles and to all parts of the ground last night. 94 off 40 I think.  Admittedly it was only Canadas bowling attack, but he looks like he might be able to do some damage if he gets going against the better sides.

(Watch him get three consecutive ducks now)
