Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 21565 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 12:27:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:44:23 am
I hate them too, but you know what, most other clubs hatred of Liverpool and Scousers comes before anything and especially the good of the game, even if Arsenal win the league this season, hardly anyone will want anything doing about Abu Dhabi so my attitude now is fuck the lot of you, lets give you your wish you bunch of banter c*nts, lets see Abu Dhabi turn this into a pub league, lets see the TV money fuck off and your incomes, leeched off the back of us, nosedive.

Sometimes you have to experience the pain to realise what you've thought funny actually isn't. Arsenal fans were as bad as the rest, now that the boot is on the other foot, its not so fucking funny now is it? I hope they're crying their fucking eyes out on Sunday, I hope it ficking hurts. And I hope Spurs fans, like the bitter blue gobshites across the park, are made up at missing out on CL footy because of the cheats - I hope they take a massive financial hit and it fucks their club. See how funny they think that is.
Quality post.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 12:28:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:44:23 am
I hate them too, but you know what, most other clubs hatred of Liverpool and Scousers comes before anything and especially the good of the game, even if Arsenal win the league this season, hardly anyone will want anything doing about Abu Dhabi so my attitude now is fuck the lot of you, lets give you your wish you bunch of banter c*nts, lets see Abu Dhabi turn this into a pub league, lets see the TV money fuck off and your incomes, leeched off the back of us, nosedive.

Sometimes you have to experience the pain to realise what you've thought funny actually isn't. Arsenal fans were as bad as the rest, now that the boot is on the other foot, its not so fucking funny now is it? I hope they're crying their fucking eyes out on Sunday, I hope it ficking hurts. And I hope Spurs fans, like the bitter blue gobshites across the park, are made up at missing out on CL footy because of the cheats - I hope they take a massive financial hit and it fucks their club. See how funny they think that is.
hahaha you tell em
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:37:13 am
That wilful blindness wont last the more people/teams suffer.

I have no faith that the majority of fans will EVER wake up to the truth. Even if the PL punish them to the full extent they deserve, many fans will refuse to accept that their achievements are not legit.

To go back to the cycling comparison, there are still many cycling fans who regard Lance Armstrong as legitimate winner of seven Tours de France.

I don't have a solution, I only know that pinning your hopes on other fans "waking up" is over-optimistic.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:40:04 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:29:36 pm
I have no faith that the majority of fans will EVER wake up to the truth. Even if the PL punish them to the full extent they deserve, many fans will refuse to accept that their achievements are not legit.

To go back to the cycling comparison, there are still many cycling fans who regard Lance Armstrong as legitimate winner of seven Tours de France.

I don't have a solution, I only know that pinning your hopes on other fans "waking up" is over-optimistic.
I can sense a difference between now and us losing out
Source - twitter
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:29:36 pm
I have no faith that the majority of fans will EVER wake up to the truth. Even if the PL punish them to the full extent they deserve, many fans will refuse to accept that their achievements are not legit.

To go back to the cycling comparison, there are still many cycling fans who regard Lance Armstrong as legitimate winner of seven Tours de France.

I don't have a solution, I only know that pinning your hopes on other fans "waking up" is over-optimistic.
maybe so but in the absence of an alternative, playing the long game is the only option isn't it?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm »
So, wait. Has twitter actually decided that since Arsenal are getting screwed, now it's time to finally complain about the Cheats?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:59:53 pm
So, wait. Has twitter actually decided that since Arsenal are getting screwed, now it's time to finally complain about the Cheats?

To a large extent yes, Lance Armstrong was trending.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:59:53 pm
So, wait. Has twitter actually decided that since Arsenal are getting screwed, now it's time to finally complain about the Cheats?

Pretty much. It was funny when it happened to us. Now that it's happening to Arsenal, it's a disgrace, etc., etc.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
.
The 7.45pm kick off...

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Webster, Igor Julio, Dunk(c), Lamptey, Groß, Gilmour, Adingra, Enciso, Buonanotte, João Pedro.
Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.


