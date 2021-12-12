« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 20826 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something?  That would probably get the right sort of media attention.

I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise

This... and the more we avoid tribalism of the worst sort, the more chance other clubs might join in. German clubs don't mess around with this kind of thing, the fans protest until it cannot be ignored.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »

He added: When weve got late winners in games, its because the fans have helped us.

Including against us of course. That's key though, City were shitting bricks most of the game. If the ground is rocking, chances are Spurs get something.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 11:07:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Even if he's right, having a go at your own fans is rarely a good idea

He may have touched a few nerves. But ultimately (mate), hes probably started to have doubts about what kind of club hes at.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Ange getting on the wrong side of the Spurs fan. Bad move.

Not really. He's going to want to expunge certain aspects of the culture in order to not complete the Evertonisation of Tottenham. Tonight is a perfect night for it. He'll certainly have noted who has a winning mentality and who doesn't.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm »
TNT have one game for the final day. City and Arsenal games will be on Sky. Relegation and CL places are done so I guess Klopp's last game will be their pick.

Unless they are giving weight to the Europa League race.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 11:07:54 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:00:58 pm
Even if he's right, having a go at your own fans is rarely a good idea

He probably doesn't give a shit about his job atm. If he prepares and sends his team out knowing that his own supporters want them to lose. Be better off elsewhere.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1487 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
TNT have one game for the final day. City and Arsenal games will be on Sky. Relegation and CL places are done so I guess Klopp's last game will be their pick.

Unless they are giving weight to the Europa League race.
The only interesting thing about the Liverpool game is happening after it's finished.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1488 on: Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
Well said Jill. "Well done City". fuck off you c*nts. Cheated Jurgen and us fans out of numerous trophies and no doubt one of the contributing factors in him packing it in.

And every other fucking club, including Arsenal, stood back and did fuck all, Lego head even happily took the Abu Dhabi coin. Maybe, just maybe, with Arsenal pushing them to the last day and losing out, it might open some fucking eyes. I doubt it though, as almost every club has lost out financially to Abu Dhabi, the likes of the bitters missing out on the CL, teams getting relegated who wouldn't and they've done nothing, so I won't shed a fucking tear for them c*nts.

Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm
It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something?  That would probably get the right sort of media attention.

I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise

No chance of this ever happening, they all thought it was hysterical when we lost out to them, this season they'll love that Klopp didn't sign off with another PL title,
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1489 on: Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm »
If Spurs fans turned up like they can that would've been way harder for city. Could even have seen a result for Spurs

I think Ange saw the at aswell. Crowd not showing up, blue shirts all round the ground

They would've twatted Sheff Utd and Villa away to palace is a home win.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1490 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:53:33 pm
There is nothing good about the sports washers winning. Next season if this is us, I can't imagine you will be so accommodating.
That's happened twice already and other supporters  found it fecking hilarious.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1491 on: Yesterday at 11:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:33:29 pm
dilutes everything theyve done.

No, it should invalidate everything theyve done

Yep, dilutes is a pathetic excuse of a description.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1492 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1493 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm
And every other fucking club, including Arsenal, stood back and did fuck all, Lego head even happily took the Abu Dhabi coin. Maybe, just maybe, with Arsenal pushing them to the last day and losing out, it might open some fucking eyes. I doubt it though, as almost every club has lost out financially to Abu Dhabi, the likes of the bitters missing out on the CL, teams getting relegated who wouldn't and they've done nothing, so I won't shed a fucking tear for them c*nts.

No chance of this ever happening, they all thought it was hysterical when we lost out to them, this season they'll love that Klopp didn't sign off with another PL title,

It's not just about football though is it? It's about what this allows Abu Dhabi to get away with and I won't ever back these arses against anyone.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1494 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1790497791271182359

Hes clearly pissed off and rightly so. Suspect the chair-breaking incident from Bentancur was also something to have given him pause for thought. Truth is that Spurs have some talent, but some dross. Not as bad as Utd. but enough to make him realise theres still a fair amount of rebuilding.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1495 on: Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm
That's happened twice already and other supporters  found it fecking hilarious.

I couldn't care less about this.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1496 on: Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:22:25 pm
I couldn't care less about this.

Precisely. It comes across as exceptionally petty and misses the bigger picture.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1497 on: Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:07:53 pm
TNT have one game for the final day. City and Arsenal games will be on Sky. Relegation and CL places are done so I guess Klopp's last game will be their pick.

Unless they are giving weight to the Europa League race.

I can't imagine Klopp would want those twats for his last game. Have they not had their full quota of our games?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1498 on: Yesterday at 11:41:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
If Spurs fans turned up like they can that would've been way harder for city. Could even have seen a result for Spurs

I think Ange saw the at aswell. Crowd not showing up, blue shirts all round the ground

They would've twatted Sheff Utd and Villa away to palace is a home win.

Yeah, I think they win tonight chances are they get 4th.

I get that if you're a Spurs fan then the last thing you wanted tonight is a draw, but you'd at least go down fighting to try and win it. If it's level in injury time then all out attack for example.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1499 on: Yesterday at 11:53:27 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:22:09 pm
Hes clearly pissed off and rightly so.

He looks disappointed and disgusted with some individuals who perhaps he thought a lot better of/was relying on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1500 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:37:14 pm
Precisely. It comes across as exceptionally petty and misses the bigger picture.
Just pointing out her scenario has  already happened, twice.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 12:15:44 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
I can't imagine Klopp would want those twats for his last game. Have they not had their full quota of our games?

According to Livefootballontv, Abu Dhabi 115 are on Sky with TNT having Arsenal.
Sky have another pick. Saudi and Chelsea could both still overtake Spurs for 5th. Brighton and United could be slugging it out for 9th.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 01:24:34 am »
The whole world now knows how small time spurs are. It used to be just localised knowledge.

Works well for city, plenty of clubs try less against them because they dont want a proper club winning it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:24:34 am
The whole world now knows how small time spurs are. It used to be just localised knowledge.

Works well for city, plenty of clubs try less against them because they dont want a proper club winning it

Havent you played around 18 games against reserves ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 08:22:53 am »
Ange was dead right to call spurs fans out last night

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 09:02:58 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm
Sky ain't gunna wade into something that could get them into a legal battle with the best team in the league. It stinks but that's how it is.

They don't have to say anything legally contentious, just keep reminding everyone that there are still 115 charges of cheating outstanding against them, which is a simple matter of fact.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:24:34 am
The whole world now knows how small time spurs are. It used to be just localised knowledge.

Works well for city, plenty of clubs try less against them because they dont want a proper club winning it

Don't forget it was Arsenal fans doing it when we were the ones challenging the cheats. How do you like it now the boot is on the other foot?

I'd still rather your lot won it. At least I can hate you for the right reasons.  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 09:37:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:24:34 am
The whole world now knows how small time spurs are. It used to be just localised knowledge.

Works well for city, plenty of clubs try less against them because they dont want a proper club winning it

To quote Noddy Holder "How does it feel?"
