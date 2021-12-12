Well said Jill. "Well done City". fuck off you c*nts. Cheated Jurgen and us fans out of numerous trophies and no doubt one of the contributing factors in him packing it in.



It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something? That would probably get the right sort of media attention.



I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise



And every other fucking club, including Arsenal, stood back and did fuck all, Lego head even happily took the Abu Dhabi coin. Maybe, just maybe, with Arsenal pushing them to the last day and losing out, it might open some fucking eyes. I doubt it though, as almost every club has lost out financially to Abu Dhabi, the likes of the bitters missing out on the CL, teams getting relegated who wouldn't and they've done nothing, so I won't shed a fucking tear for them c*nts.No chance of this ever happening, they all thought it was hysterical when we lost out to them, this season they'll love that Klopp didn't sign off with another PL title,