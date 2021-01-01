« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 19648 times)

Online Bincey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • Is that Joe Pasquale? In the garden?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 10:34:04 pm »
Bein Sports is a Qatari broadcaster so not surprising something's been said on there.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:32:54 pm
I am guessing he hasn't mentioned the 115 charges then?
I'm utterly convinced everyone on sky has been told they can't mention it under threat of legal action.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 10:35:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:34:48 pm
I'm utterly convinced everyone on sky has been told they can't mention it under threat of legal action.

It just shows how cowardly they are then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 10:37:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:35:42 pm
It just shows how cowardly they are then.
Individual presenters can hardly be blamed for not wanting to lose their jobs.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,235
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 10:37:31 pm »
Didn't see the game but just seen Son's chance..another forward who doesn't want to round the goalkeeper..keeper was on his arse when he struck it..could have walked it past him...just baffling aspect of modern football 🤷‍♂️
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:28:58 pm
When Keys lays out the collection of the various families of charges its a head scratcher how everything just carries on as normal in the PL

Not to sound all conspiracy theorist but the mainstream media are just as complicit for calling it out because promoting the league is big business for them - from those inter-connected with the league like Sky to just those who report on it like BBC and other media outlets.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,065
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 10:39:45 pm »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:37:30 pm
Individual presenters can hardly be blamed for not wanting to lose their jobs.

Yet the likes of Neville we talk about all manner of stuff that he wants to talk about, it never stops him does it? But talking about this is somehow a step "too far."
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 10:37:31 pm
Didn't see the game but just seen Son's chance..another forward who doesn't want to round the goalkeeper..keeper was on his arse when he struck it..could have walked it past him...just baffling aspect of modern football 🤷‍♂️

If he was playing against anyone else he would have done it a different way.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 10:41:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:58:27 pm
No, I won't. You do what you want but don't tell me what to do. I despise everything they stand for. Their owners put people to death still, lock women up for asking for basic human rights, they are currently destroying the game. Yet people still want them to win because "it doesn't matter!" Fuck that
.

Spot on
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,065
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 10:42:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:40:37 pm
Yet the likes of Neville we talk about all manner of stuff that he wants to talk about, it never stops him does it? But talking about this is somehow a step "too far."

Kelly is a presenter, The rat is a pundit. He gets paid to give his opinions.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:42:11 pm
Kelly is a presenter, The rat is a pundit. He gets paid to give his opinions.

Not about City's 115 charges though, apparently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,954
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:37:30 pm
Individual presenters can hardly be blamed for not wanting to lose their jobs.

It's still cowardly. It's not like they'd be down the job centre asking for their £90 a week.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:40:37 pm
Yet the likes of Neville we talk about all manner of stuff that he wants to talk about, it never stops him does it? But talking about this is somehow a step "too far."
Sky ain't gunna wade into something that could get them into a legal battle with the best team in the league. It stinks but that's how it is.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:32:30 pm
54 charges relate to failing to provide accurate financial information between 2009/10 and 2017/18

14 charges relate to failing to provide accurate information on player and manager payments between 2009/10 and 2017/18

5 charges relate to failing to comply with UEFA's rules including FFP between 2013/14 and 2017/18

7 charges relate to breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) between 2015/16 and 2017/18

35 charges relate to failing to comply with the Premier League's investigations between December 2018 and February 2023

It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something?  That would probably get the right sort of media attention.

I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,524
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 10:45:30 pm »
Der Spiegel laid out their cheating in black and white. UEFA as a result kicked them out of CL. City ran to the court of arbitration and because of the time constraints, the charges were thrown out. So when Pep said they were found innocent they weren't.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,954
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 10:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:39:45 pm


Definitely a "what happened next" question for Question of Sport if it was still about.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,356
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 10:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:45:10 pm
It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something?  That would probably get the right sort of media attention.

I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise

Fans just need to walk away.  Cancel TV subscriptions, don't show up in the stands.  The message will trickle through.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 10:49:05 pm »
Villa getting CL for the first time in the modern era.

Fans must be ecstatic.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 10:49:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:58:27 pm
No, I won't. You do what you want but don't tell me what to do. I despise everything they stand for. Their owners put people to death still, lock women up for asking for basic human rights, they are currently destroying the game. Yet people still want them to win because "it doesn't matter!" Fuck that
.

Well said Jill. "Well done City". fuck off you c*nts. Cheated Jurgen and us fans out of numerous trophies and no doubt one of the contributing factors in him packing it in.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 10:50:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:44:59 pm
Sky ain't gunna wade into something that could get them into a legal battle with the best team in the league. It stinks but that's how it is.

Why are they going to get into a legal battle, for merely stating facts, ie City are facing 115 charges! It's true, they can't be sued for telling facts.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 10:51:19 pm »
Ange getting on the wrong side of the Spurs fan. Bad move.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:49:33 pm
Well said Jill. "Well done City". fuck off you c*nts. Cheated Jurgen and us fans out of numerous trophies and no doubt one of the contributing factors in him packing it in.

Exactly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 10:51:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:34:48 pm
I'm utterly convinced everyone on sky has been told they can't mention it under threat of legal action.

Course they have when Carragher is cracking jokes about it on other broadcasters with the CL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 10:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:45:10 pm
It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something?  That would probably get the right sort of media attention.

I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise
I do agree in the sense that Arsenal fans only care now because it's impacting them. That is what it takes to get people to give a shit with how tribal football is
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 10:52:28 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:44:59 pm
Sky ain't gunna wade into something that could get them into a legal battle with the best team in the league. It stinks but that's how it is.

There's no legal issue around highlighting the charges and the fact it would completely undermine anything they have won if found guilty. They are simply protecting the brand. Look have vociferously outspoken Neville was against the ESL 
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,301
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:49:05 pm
Villa getting CL for the first time in the modern era.

Fans must be ecstatic.

The capitals of Europe will need to get used to their renditions of Gods Save the King.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 10:53:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:40:37 pm
Yet the likes of Neville we talk about all manner of stuff that he wants to talk about, it never stops him does it? But talking about this is somehow a step "too far."

Problem with motor mouth is he's got a bee in his bonnet with FFP because it stops Salford spending more, so he backs City up on it if anything.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:52:05 pm
I do agree in the sense that Arsenal fans only care now because it's impacting them. That is what it takes to get people to give a shit with how tribal football is

Ironically, it's impacting Spurs too who are finishing 5th.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 10:54:46 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:49:33 pm
Well said Jill. "Well done City". fuck off you c*nts. Cheated Jurgen and us fans out of numerous trophies and no doubt one of the contributing factors in him packing it in.

Yep, it wasn't Arsenal cheating us out of trophies. How anyone can want City to win it over them is beyond me.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:53:13 pm
Problem with motor mouth is he's got a bee in his bonnet with FFP because it stops Salford spending more, so he backs City up on it if anything.

It should still be enough for them to remind people that City are facing 115 charges. By staying silent they are allowing Abu Dhabi to influence our freedom and the freedom of the media. We are supposed to be a democracy and that should allow the media to reports facts.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 10:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:51:19 pm
Ange getting on the wrong side of the Spurs fan. Bad move.

What did he say.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,348
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 10:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:51:19 pm
Ange getting on the wrong side of the Spurs fan. Bad move.

Good for him though. Sounds like hes called out the Spurs fans mentality.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,065
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:52:57 pm
The capitals of Europe will need to get used to their renditions of Gods Save the King.

Say that ib Moscow or Napoli and they'll get their heads kicked in from one side of the city to the other.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 10:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:51:19 pm
Ange getting on the wrong side of the Spurs fan. Bad move.

Wondered what his reaction would be.

Aussies tend to be very competitive, he is, he's got his team well up for the game and the fans have not wanted to know.

Win the game tonight, against an abject City performance, and there's a good chance Villa slip up at Palace (Spurs have a gimme against Sheff U).

Also, what does he give a fuck about Arsenal, he's only been at Spurs five minutes and he's not a Spurs fan. He must find their whole attitude mental, but that's how tribal it is. We've seen it ourselves when City have gone to Goodison and Old Trafford late in the season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,348
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 10:56:19 pm »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,711
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 11:00:21 pm »
Just our luck last season, United and Newcastle weren't letting up in the run in for 4th, even when we had a big winning run.

This season Spurs lose 5 in a row. 67 points confirms 4th, which we finished on last season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,034
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:12 pm
Good for him though. Sounds like hes called out the Spurs fans mentality.
Even if he's right, having a go at your own fans is rarely a good idea
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,216
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #1478 on: Today at 11:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:12 pm
Good for him though. Sounds like hes called out the Spurs fans mentality.

They should be called out for it, such a spineless performance from them.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 