54 charges relate to failing to provide accurate financial information between 2009/10 and 2017/18



14 charges relate to failing to provide accurate information on player and manager payments between 2009/10 and 2017/18



5 charges relate to failing to comply with UEFA's rules including FFP between 2013/14 and 2017/18



7 charges relate to breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) between 2015/16 and 2017/18



35 charges relate to failing to comply with the Premier League's investigations between December 2018 and February 2023



It's probably up to the fans at this stage to do something. If on final day of the season every set of fans unfurled a banner with 115 Charges and PL (or FA whoever) when are you going to do something? That would probably get the right sort of media attention.I think we need other clubs to feel the pain before something like that could materialise