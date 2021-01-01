Ange getting on the wrong side of the Spurs fan. Bad move.
Wondered what his reaction would be.
Aussies tend to be very competitive, he is, he's got his team well up for the game and the fans have not wanted to know.
Win the game tonight, against an abject City performance, and there's a good chance Villa slip up at Palace (Spurs have a gimme against Sheff U).
Also, what does he give a fuck about Arsenal, he's only been at Spurs five minutes and he's not a Spurs fan. He must find their whole attitude mental, but that's how tribal it is. We've seen it ourselves when City have gone to Goodison and Old Trafford late in the season.