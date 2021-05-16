« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:23:56 pm
Hopefully Spurs equalise in the 98th minute
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:03 pm
Thats appalling from the City bench to keep him on there. Hope it comes back to bite them.

Ridiculous. You'd think Olsen was on the bench.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1042 on: Today at 09:24:50 pm
Did Van der Ven just do the Wilhelm Scream running it out of play?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1043 on: Today at 09:24:51 pm
Lay off the peds,Ped.Exhausting even watching that.


Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1044 on: Today at 09:24:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:03 pm
Thats appalling from the City bench to keep him on there. Hope it comes back to bite them.
Would he have to miss Sunday if he goes off with concussion?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1045 on: Today at 09:24:52 pm
Mad if this backfires and Ederson has a Karius moment.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1046 on: Today at 09:24:56 pm
Spurs "fans" with Everton level of support for their side here. Pathetic,
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1047 on: Today at 09:24:57 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:23:50 pm
You'd want to get a sly kick in on that weird prick if you could though wouldn't you?

Who did it better? Mané or Romero?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:25:51 pm
Ederson regretting play acting
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:25:51 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:19:51 pm
Some idiotic Spurs fan said to Miguel Delaney before the game that he hopes they lost 10-0. How can people be so stupid, apart from anything else that would seriously affect a team going forward.
I dont think hes unique either. So many hoping they get beat. I think theyll pinch a draw and still end up missing out on top 4.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:25:56 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:24:52 pm
Mad if this backfires and Ederson has a Karius moment.

It will be exactly what the Spurs fans deserve.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:25:56 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:24:51 pm
Lay off the peds,Ped.Exhausting even watching that.




Pep "Meth head" Guardiola. Off his nut. He'll be in the back of a St.John ambulance drinking orange juice soon.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:26:01 pm
Why boo Ederson as he was obviously injured.
#JFT97

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:26:05 pm
What a weird match, the most action has been against the seats
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:26:14 pm
Daft twat....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:26:26 pm
Romero to equalise?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:26:35 pm
Everyone being subbed is getting really angry tonight
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:27:05 pm
Two yellow offences in about 3 seconds from Kovacic there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:27:09 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:25:51 pm
I dont think hes unique either. So many hoping they get beat. I think theyll pinch a draw and still end up missing out on top 4.

They did a survey - 55% wanted Manchester City to win.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm
Ederson could barely take the free kick - obviously should've been subbed.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:27:34 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:26:35 pm
Everyone being subbed is getting really angry tonight

If only that had showed the same passion when they were playing.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1061 on: Today at 09:27:51 pm
I thought Ederson kicked on of the staff then haha
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:27:54 pm
Entitled twats.
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1063 on: Today at 09:28:00 pm
You only had to look at Ederson to see he was not completely there.

I have zero idea how Spurs didn't take at least one long range hit at his goal before they could replace him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1064 on: Today at 09:28:00 pm
Do 115 have the ugliest team in the league? Ederson, Haaland, Foden etc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:28:09 pm
So close to getting that through the keepers legs
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1066 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm
Hard to put in to words how bad City have been here. Def some hope for Arsenal.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1067 on: Today at 09:28:15 pm
Kin ell kept that out with his bollocks....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1068 on: Today at 09:28:28 pm
That was the chance

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1069 on: Today at 09:28:32 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:27:09 pm
They did a survey - 55% wanted Manchester City to win.
Surprised its not higher
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1070 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm
Lucky save
#JFT97

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1071 on: Today at 09:28:40 pm
Why do City never have any bad luck ever? If that's us the ball is through the keeper's legs there.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1072 on: Today at 09:28:54 pm
Ederson in a proper sulk
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1073 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:28:28 pm
That was the chance
Theyll be others, city look a bit ragged.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1074 on: Today at 09:29:34 pm
Spurs will get a draw.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1075 on: Today at 09:29:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:28:54 pm
Ederson in a proper sulk
If concussion he can't play against WH.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1076 on: Today at 09:30:11 pm
That Doku is useless. Very poor player.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1077 on: Today at 09:30:23 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:29:34 pm
Spurs will get a draw.
Definitely think city need another one
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1078 on: Today at 09:30:25 pm
If Spurs do get something I hope its from a dodgy VAR decision , just to see Ped explode.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #1079 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 09:30:11 pm
That Doku is useless. Very poor player.

They'll spend £100m on a replacement in the summer.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
