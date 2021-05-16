Thats appalling from the City bench to keep him on there. Hope it comes back to bite them.
You'd want to get a sly kick in on that weird prick if you could though wouldn't you?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Some idiotic Spurs fan said to Miguel Delaney before the game that he hopes they lost 10-0. How can people be so stupid, apart from anything else that would seriously affect a team going forward.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Mad if this backfires and Ederson has a Karius moment.
Lay off the peds,Ped.Exhausting even watching that.
I dont think hes unique either. So many hoping they get beat. I think theyll pinch a draw and still end up missing out on top 4.
Everyone being subbed is getting really angry tonight
They did a survey - 55% wanted Manchester City to win.
That was the chance
Ederson in a proper sulk
Spurs will get a draw.
