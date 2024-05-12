« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 11544 times)

Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 08:18:25 am »

Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.

Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.

Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 08:43:24 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:18:25 am
Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.

Won't make any difference.
Their punishment will have nothing, and I really mean nothing, to do with football.
It will be measured and delivered to ward off the pressure for strong government regulators while making least impact to the PL brand.
Competitiveness on the pitch, them dominating the league - will have preciselly zero impact on the verdict if they are found guilty.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:18:25 am
Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.

Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.

Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.

Thats exactly why watching City is such a drag.
Online MD1990

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 08:51:03 am »
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 09:02:31 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:51:03 am
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted

Itll good if they get it this week!!
Offline elkun

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 09:06:49 am »
City win against Tottenham and the title race is all but done.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 09:08:31 am »
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 09:06:49 am
City win against Tottenham and the title race is all but done.
Spurs win against City and the title race is all but done
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 09:13:20 am »
Come on you Spurs !
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 09:25:35 am »
You mean come on you Liverpool and give Spurs something to meekly fight for? 😁
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 09:35:05 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:25:35 am
You mean come on you Liverpool and give Spurs something to meekly fight for? 😁

100% . Must win game tonight
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 09:43:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:35:05 am
100% . Must win game tonight

For Villa it is, yes. Liverpool have secured 3rd with nothing else to play for.
Offline Peabee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 09:43:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:51:03 am
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted

Based on?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 09:45:02 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:43:25 am
For Villa it is, yes. Liverpool have secured 3rd with nothing else to play for.

Do it for Klopp
Offline Zlen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 am »
Offline Schmarn

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:43:24 am
Won't make any difference.
Their punishment will have nothing, and I really mean nothing, to do with football.
It will be measured and delivered to ward off the pressure for strong government regulators while making least impact to the PL brand.
Competitiveness on the pitch, them dominating the league - will have preciselly zero impact on the verdict if they are found guilty.

You're probably right but optics do come into it. With Everton getting 8 pts for small accidental overspends, there really isn't an amount of points that would do justice to industrial scale, deliberate subversion of the FFP rules. I have little faith that they will be stripped but we can hope.
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 07:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 12, 2024, 09:27:44 pm
I meant we should have won it in those seasons but were cheated out of them by City, whereas I accept this season we've not been good enough. I don't like watching them and some of their antics but Arsenal this season would be deserving winners and could count themselves unfortunate if they do fall just short to the cheats.

Arsenal have only dropped 5 points since new years eve and were top at Christmas, yet it's still out their hands. Obviously top now but comes down to City's game in hand.

Except this bit in bold isn't really the case is it?  Between 81/82 season and Abu Dhabi 115ers getting taken over 84 points (if we win the next two) would have been enough to win the title 12 or 13 times (would have been joint top on points 92/93 season).

Arsenal absolutely deserve to win it this season and their 89 points would have been enough to win the title in 17 seasons over the same period.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 07:07:21 pm »
Come on redmen !
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 07:17:26 pm »
Yer filthy animal.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 07:30:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:07:21 pm
Come on redmen !

Honestly think tonights result will have no bearing on tomorrows game. I dont think CL qualification is enough incentive for Spurs!
Online bird_lfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #699 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
If you ever feel shit about us just remember there are teams out their like Everton and Spurs whos highlight of the season revolves around their rivals failing or sneaking a win off them
