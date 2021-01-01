« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 11024 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:18:25 am »

Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.

Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.

Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:43:24 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:18:25 am
Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.

Won't make any difference.
Their punishment will have nothing, and I really mean nothing, to do with football.
It will be measured and delivered to ward off the pressure for strong government regulators while making least impact to the PL brand.
Competitiveness on the pitch, them dominating the league - will have preciselly zero impact on the verdict if they are found guilty.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,246
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:46:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:18:25 am
Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.

Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.

Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.

Thats exactly why watching City is such a drag.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:51:03 am »
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #684 on: Today at 09:02:31 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:51:03 am
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted

Itll good if they get it this week!!
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #685 on: Today at 09:06:49 am »
City win against Tottenham and the title race is all but done.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,870
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #686 on: Today at 09:08:31 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 09:06:49 am
City win against Tottenham and the title race is all but done.
Spurs win against City and the title race is all but done
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #687 on: Today at 09:13:20 am »
Come on you Spurs !
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #688 on: Today at 09:25:35 am »
You mean come on you Liverpool and give Spurs something to meekly fight for? 😁
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #689 on: Today at 09:35:05 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:25:35 am
You mean come on you Liverpool and give Spurs something to meekly fight for? 😁

100% . Must win game tonight
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,750
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:43:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:35:05 am
100% . Must win game tonight

For Villa it is, yes. Liverpool have secured 3rd with nothing else to play for.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,923
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:43:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:51:03 am
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted

Based on?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:45:02 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:43:25 am
For Villa it is, yes. Liverpool have secured 3rd with nothing else to play for.

Do it for Klopp
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:53:57 am »
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #694 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:43:24 am
Won't make any difference.
Their punishment will have nothing, and I really mean nothing, to do with football.
It will be measured and delivered to ward off the pressure for strong government regulators while making least impact to the PL brand.
Competitiveness on the pitch, them dominating the league - will have preciselly zero impact on the verdict if they are found guilty.

You're probably right but optics do come into it. With Everton getting 8 pts for small accidental overspends, there really isn't an amount of points that would do justice to industrial scale, deliberate subversion of the FFP rules. I have little faith that they will be stripped but we can hope.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 