Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (ďitís who we are, mateĒ) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wonít have their heart in it.



Itís a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyíre about to learn what itís like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.



Despite all that Iíd rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they donít win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.