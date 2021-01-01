« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 10779 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.

Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.

Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.

Won't make any difference.
Their punishment will have nothing, and I really mean nothing, to do with football.
It will be measured and delivered to ward off the pressure for strong government regulators while making least impact to the PL brand.
Competitiveness on the pitch, them dominating the league - will have preciselly zero impact on the verdict if they are found guilty.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.

Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.

Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.

Thats exactly why watching City is such a drag.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
i think city will get a 10 point deduction he it is all said  & done & a huge fine
they wont get titles taken but they will always been tainted
