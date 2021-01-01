Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.
Won't make any difference.
Their punishment will have nothing, and I really mean nothing, to do with football.
It will be measured and delivered to ward off the pressure for strong government regulators while making least impact to the PL brand.
Competitiveness on the pitch, them dominating the league - will have preciselly zero impact on the verdict if they are found guilty.