

Spurs recent success against City has been achieved by parking the bus and countering in numbers. Under Ange they try to play out and push forward (its who we are, mate) which is suicide against City. Also Spurs fans wont have their heart in it.



Its a more dangerous game than their last game but City are playing jeopardy free boring football now. Arsenal have been outstanding this season but theyre about to learn what its like to be cheated with rival fans accusing them of bottling it despite winning 17 of 19 in the second half.



Despite all that Id rather City won as I think the punishment City will get will be lessened if they dont win this year. A fourth title in a row will require real action to be taken.