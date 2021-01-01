What a pathetic game of football, particularly from Utd. That was almost testimonial pace.

Against us, particularly for a period in the second half, they were throwing their bodies at us and the ball, as if their lives depended on it. Everton did the same against us.

Contrast that with the effort they was put in today against Arsenal.



And another repeat of one of my bug bears on time wasting. Raya in goal gets booked at the end of the game, despite falling on the ball for most of the second half.

Why on earth does a keeper have to drop to the ground, if they catch a ball standing up? It's a disgrace, and defies any logical explanation. It absolutely needs to be cracked down on. We have suffered as much as any other team, from opposing keepers doing it (and right from kick off)



Start the 6 seconds from when they catch the ball, and penalize them with an indirect free kick.

I can guarantee you that none of them will fall to the ground then, as they wouldn't be able to lie down, get up, and distribute the ball in that time.

For the love of God, please stop this cheating. Everyone can see what they're doing.