To be fair they did nothing against us (league game anyway). We handed them the first and then the second their toothless forwards got a free run at our backline after the midfield had been bypassed by a looped pass.



Had we been anywhere near the 18-22 midfield we walk both games.



Look at the cup game. United weren't even in it in the second half, but we couldn't see that out and gift them a goal. Get 3-2 up in extra time and can't see that out either. A minute away from a 50/50 shootout and still give a ridiculous goal away.United gave it all they had second half which admittedly isn't much, but they've not once looked like scoring because Arsenal could actually manage the game and keep them at bay.