Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May

stevieG786

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #640 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm
On one hand Id love to see arsenal win it. Theyve been great this season and well, fuck city.

But on the other hand it would be piss me the fuck off if the one season City decide to have a wobble (which they never did with us) its when we arent in the race.
Guz-kop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #641 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm
9 defeats at home all season is absolutely wild for United. They're absolutely terrible. How many have we lost in the entirety of Klopps 9 years at home ?
I've been a good boy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #642 on: Today at 06:37:39 pm
Doesn't matter what Spurs do, the cheats aren't losing against West Ham. Foregone conclusion, Arsenal fans need to get used to disappointment because this is what the league has now become.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #643 on: Today at 06:38:06 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:35:18 pm
Yep. Midfield has gone from being watertight to wide open.

When Casemiro made that looped pass into oceans of space with no DM in sight, allowing them a free run at our backline before that fella put them ahead, that's been indicative of a how piss easy we make it for teams. Theres no barrier in midfield for opponents.

Arsenal allow the fewest touches by the opposition in their own box. Its stopping the opponents at source.

We haven't been solid like Arsenal since 19/20.

They've not even played well today but it shows how far ahead of us they are this season that they can win like that, restricting United to the odd potshot and the keeper has had nothing to do. We've got a lot of catching up to do.
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #644 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:33 pm
I can see Arsenal winning it now.

It'll hurt because we should have won it in at least one of 2019 and 22 but they grind out wins, that's how you win titles. We've been nowhere near good enough this season, but Arsenal have learnt from how they blew up last season.
It's still not in their hands. If City win their games then there's nothing they can do.
TSC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #645 on: Today at 06:38:50 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:33:55 pm
Villa have Palace (who are in good form) away on the last day. If we beat Villa tomorrow then it gives Spurs a bit of a dilemma.



Id does but conversely if villa get a result against us there is zip incentive for spurs v city.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #646 on: Today at 06:38:59 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:37:38 pm
9 defeats at home all season is absolutely wild for United. They're absolutely terrible. How many have we lost in the entirety of Klopps 9 years at home ?

Very few in the league if you take out the behind closed doors two months of losing every game.
disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #647 on: Today at 06:39:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:33 pm
I can see Arsenal winning it now.

It'll hurt because we should have won it in at least one of 2019 and 22 but they grind out wins, that's how you win titles. We've been nowhere near good enough this season, but Arsenal have learnt from how they blew up last season.

Mate, you've said this for ages and City just keep winning every game. They win every game at this stage of the season, year in year out and have a really kind last two games. I'd be just as surprised if West Ham took something off them than Spurs, I think they'll win both relatively comfortable and don't even foresee them going behind like they did against Villa a couple of years ago.
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #648 on: Today at 06:39:17 pm
Arsenal were shit today, fortunately for them, Man Utd were worse.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #649 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:26:48 pm
I think Spurs may get a draw against City.
No chance, but deep down I choose to believe they'll beat them.
jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #650 on: Today at 06:39:32 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:35:43 pm
On one hand Id love to see arsenal win it. Theyve been great this season and well, fuck city.

But on the other hand it would be piss me off if the one season City decide to have a wobble (which they never did with us? its when we arent in the race.

I don't have any regrets about those near misses anymore, we did everything we could in the circumstances so no regrets. I would still prefer to see Arsenal win the title, as I cannot condone City as they are. It would be a major surprise if City fuck it up now, but Spurs are one of those teams who you just don't know how they will play.
MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #651 on: Today at 06:40:13 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:34:03 pm
How can you spend the amount of money they have and lack quality?  ;D
By spending 100m on players like Antony  :D
Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #652 on: Today at 06:40:15 pm
Yeah Spurs aren't getting anything. Got thumped by us and barely beat Burnley. It doesn't matter what the narrative is or what the motivation may be, they're not good enough and Angie's tactics are rubbish.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #653 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:39:16 pm
Mate, you've said this for ages and City just keep winning every game. They win every game at this stage of the season, year in year out and have a really kind last two games. I'd be just as surprised if West Ham took something off them than Spurs, I think they'll win both relatively comfortable and don't even foresee them going behind like they did against Villa a couple of years ago.

Logically City will win the two games, but there'll be a wobble somewhere like against Villa on the final day last time. Arsenal seem to be luckier than us.
KC7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #654 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:28:28 pm
There wasnt a second of football played from 90-92 mins but Man United had no interest in getting anything from that today. Theyd have busted themselves if it was us.

Arsenal have had all the luck this season, United have had a lot of injuries lately in defence and somehow they lost their attack today to play these Cheats.

To be fair they did nothing against us (league game anyway). We handed them the first and then the second their toothless forwards got a free run at our backline after the midfield had been bypassed by a looped pass.

Had we been anywhere near the 18-22 midfield we walk both games.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #655 on: Today at 06:44:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:31:13 pm
Its at Spurs.

It would be typical of them to hand their rivals the title.

Doesn't matter where it is, City won't drop points.
KC7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #656 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:17 pm
Arsenal were shit today, fortunately for them, Man Utd were worse.

They are solid though. When you are that you can be shit and win.

For us to win we need the forwards to score minimum two goals.
JRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #657 on: Today at 06:47:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:30:04 pm
Arsenal wouldn't have coped with our injuries this season, but that's the kind of gritty away win that was the hallmark of our title season. United in 100 minutes of football created basically nothing. If we want to go the distance in a title race (City aside) we have to be able to grind out 1-0 wins when we need to.

We gift teams good chances like sweets. We all knew 1-0 at half time at OT wouldn't be enough. Arsenal just saw it out with ease and had their chances to kill it off but never panicked.
Nah, Saka copes with injuries every single game!
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #658 on: Today at 06:47:42 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:42:53 pm
To be fair they did nothing against us (league game anyway). We handed them the first and then the second their toothless forwards got a free run at our backline after the midfield had been bypassed by a looped pass.

Had we been anywhere near the 18-22 midfield we walk both games.

Look at the cup game. United weren't even in it in the second half, but we couldn't see that out and gift them a goal. Get 3-2 up in extra time and can't see that out either. A minute away from a 50/50 shootout and still give a ridiculous goal away.

United gave it all they had second half which admittedly isn't much, but they've not once looked like scoring because Arsenal could actually manage the game and keep them at bay.
Bullet500

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #659 on: Today at 06:47:43 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:54:15 pm
Had no idea Trossard only scored once for Arsenal last season. He's chipped in with quite a few this season, if he'd scored at this rate last season they might have won the title.
Trossard did have 10 assists for us in half a season. When both Jesus and Martinelli were fit, Arteta preferred to play Martinelli instead of Trossard last season. This has changed this season as Trossard has kept Martinelli out. But part of the reason why Martinelli's form is bad is because Havertz is stylistically different in the middle. Jesus and Trossard often used to rotate with Martinelli during games and Havertz does not.
KC7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #660 on: Today at 06:52:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:38:06 pm
We haven't been solid like Arsenal since 19/20.

They've not even played well today but it shows how far ahead of us they are this season that they can win like that, restricting United to the odd potshot and the keeper has had nothing to do. We've got a lot of catching up to do.

20-21 we were solid when they were put back into midfield and carried the lower league level CB pairing of Phillips and Williams in a title standard winning run.

The following season, Hendo was creaking as his numbers were on the slide, plus Gini was gone. Still, Fabinho was still elite so it was still quality protection albeit not quite to the level of previous seasons.

It was that summer where we needed to act though.

Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #661 on: Today at 06:57:10 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 06:52:13 pm
20-21 we were solid when they were put back into midfield and carried the lower league level CB pairing of Phillips and Williams in a title standard winning run.

The following season, Hendo was creaking as his numbers were on the slide, plus Gini was gone. Still, Fabinho was still elite so it was still quality protection albeit not quite to the level of previous seasons.

It was that summer where we needed to act though.

Even within that run we couldn't see 1-0 leads out to Newcastle and Leeds who got late equalisers. Then needed a miracle goal by Ali in the last second at West Brom.

KC7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #662 on: Today at 07:02:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:38:50 pm
Id does but conversely if villa get a result against us there is zip incentive for spurs v city.

Massive game tomorrow in that regard.

If Villa fail to beat us, that opens the door wide open for Spurs. Villa are away to Palace last game. A tired Villa against their legs? Palace win.

Basically if we stop Villa winning tomorrow, Spurs would have all the incentive to win vs Abu Dhabi 115, as winning their last game imo puts them in the CL.

KC7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #663 on: Today at 07:04:34 pm
Imagine, Arsenal fans praying Spurs make the CL  ;D

*or should say, keeping their CL dream alive.
