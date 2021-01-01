We haven't been solid like Arsenal since 19/20.
They've not even played well today but it shows how far ahead of us they are this season that they can win like that, restricting United to the odd potshot and the keeper has had nothing to do. We've got a lot of catching up to do.
20-21 we were solid when they were put back into midfield and carried the lower league level CB pairing of Phillips and Williams in a title standard winning run.
The following season, Hendo was creaking as his numbers were on the slide, plus Gini was gone. Still, Fabinho was still elite so it was still quality protection albeit not quite to the level of previous seasons.
It was that summer where we needed to act though.