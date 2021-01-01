Better DM, more athleticism in midfield, a more compact systemMaybe with Ali in goal we win the two OT games but you shouldn't have to rely on that. Arsenal's keeper is average
United as threatening as a very small pouch of feathers so far
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
'Manchester United penalty shout against Arsenal on 36 mins' / Amada dive - https://dubz.link/v/az9q56
How do we fix it? New defenders? New system?
Never a pen. He stands on the Arsenal man's foot, leaves a trailing leg to try to get contact, then throws himself to the ground.
Rooney as a pundit, crying out loud he's terrible.
Looks like a wetherspoons regular waiting for early morning serving time
They're structurally solid..that was the problem with us going to Old Trafford. They knew two passes and they were clean through on goal. We give teams too much encouragement.Even with Everton it eas as simple as win a set piece and beat them in the air. Arsenal are aerially dominant.
Is that who that was? I thought it was the thing Bill Paxton turns into in Weird Science.
Our centrebacks have greater aerial win percentages than Arsenals.
