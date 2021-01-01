« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 7721 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:10:53 pm
Better DM, more athleticism in midfield, a more compact system

Maybe with Ali in goal we win the two OT games but you shouldn't have to rely on that. Arsenal's keeper is average
Theyve got one of the best young players in the entire world intheir midfield . Are you trying to say Mainoo might not the that good after all and weve all been lied to?!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:17:51 pm
United as threatening as a very small pouch of feathers so far

Nothing there really but Arsenal despite playing shit in that half are compact enough not to gift them chances and have took the one they had, waiting for the inevitable Casemiro fuck up.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:20:42 pm »
Amad their best player ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:20:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:12:37 pm
'Manchester United penalty shout against Arsenal on 36 mins' / Amada dive - https://dubz.link/v/az9q56
Never a pen. He stands on the Arsenal man's foot, leaves a trailing leg to try to get contact, then throws himself to the ground.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:21:12 pm »
Poor first half.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:08:06 pm
How do we fix it? New defenders? New system?

Win our duels more often

From the 31st min to the end of games we are the top side in the league by 6 points. We start slowly losing numerous duels and go behind so often it effectively means we may as well start games 1-0 down
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Mctonomey , my word, he is so limited on the ball for this level. Hojlund can't hold the ball. Mainoo stands out as an actual footballer.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:20:57 pm
Never a pen. He stands on the Arsenal man's foot, leaves a trailing leg to try to get contact, then throws himself to the ground.

Agree, though if it was against Liverpool I feel there'd be a good chance the  ref would give it , VAR would just say "there was contact" and it would stand
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:26:26 pm »
Rooney as a pundit, crying out loud he's terrible.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:27:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:26:26 pm
Rooney as a pundit, crying out loud he's terrible.

Looks like a wetherspoons regular waiting for early morning serving time
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:26:26 pm
Rooney as a pundit, crying out loud he's terrible.

Got a good head of hair though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:28:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:26:26 pm
Rooney as a pundit, crying out loud he's terrible.

So what you're saying is, if it isn't playing football or getting caught cheating on his wife he's pretty shit at it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm »
its a hot day. looks like Arsenal are conserving energy. Arsenal not afraid to pack the defence.
Unlike us,  :-X

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 05:27:07 pm
Looks like a wetherspoons regular waiting for early morning serving time

A perfect description of him. 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Hojlund is proper shit, great to see.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #455 on: Today at 05:31:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:26:26 pm
Rooney as a pundit, crying out loud he's terrible.

Is that who that was? I thought it was the thing Bill Paxton turns into in Weird Science.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #456 on: Today at 05:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:54 pm
They're structurally solid..that was the problem with us going to Old Trafford. They knew two passes and they were clean through on goal. We give teams too much encouragement.

Even with Everton it eas as simple as win a set piece and beat them in the air. Arsenal are aerially dominant.

Our centrebacks have greater aerial win percentages than Arsenals.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:31:08 pm
Is that who that was? I thought it was the thing Bill Paxton turns into in Weird Science.

That's Martin Samuels
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm »
Understandably everyone has different opinions for different reasons, but I'm slowly coming round to the theory that it would be preferable (as we have few fucking options) for City to win the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:31:17 pm
Our centrebacks have greater aerial win percentages than Arsenals.

Which isnt really relevant if the entire team just lets the opposition have a free header.
