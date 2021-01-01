« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #280 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:27 pm
That manc side is so shit.  ;D

What's the 11?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:32:11 pm
Casimiro and Evans 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #282 on: Today at 03:32:36 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:32:59 pm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #284 on: Today at 03:33:40 pm
The 4.30pm kick off...

Tax Dodgers XI: Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; Amrabat, Mainoo; Diallo, McTominay, Garnacho; Højlund.
Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Ødegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #285 on: Today at 03:33:52 pm
Arse have been crazy lucky with injuries
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #286 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm
I see Arsenal's injury crisis is over, as Tomiyasu and Saka are in the starting line up having missed collectively 5 minutes of football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #287 on: Today at 03:35:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:36 pm


I'd forgot Amrabat was still there. That should lift Arsenal's spirits seeing him back for this match ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #288 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:33:52 pm
Arse have been crazy lucky with injuries

Their results should be changed to Arsenal v Crystal Palace reserves, Wolves reserves, Brentford reserves etc etc etc, it's insane. Gotta be a once in a life time sort of run, they'll be sick if they don't take advantage of it and only get 2nd.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #289 on: Today at 03:36:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:36 pm


Trash. Look at the state of the bench too.  :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #290 on: Today at 03:36:51 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:33:52 pm
Arse have been crazy lucky with injuries

Not excusing our own fck ups in the run in but it really feels as though we were devastated with injuries this season whilst the likes of Arsenal (and City to some extent but theyre a cheating outlier) have had the rub of the green. Playing teams missing key players and/or having fully fit squads etc
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #291 on: Today at 03:37:07 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:33:52 pm
Arse have been crazy lucky with injuries

Whoever they play is always injury hit.

Arsenal should be running a cricket score against that team. The absolute state of it, even we couldn't have fucked that up at OT.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #292 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm
Arsenal will win 4/5-0 here
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #293 on: Today at 03:40:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:36 pm


I know people say this every Man Utd match regardless of the lineup - but serioiusly, this time my god the state of that team really does fit.  I dont even know who amad is, and that defense and midfield is awful.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #294 on: Today at 03:42:37 pm
The state of that lineup. Man Utd will get hammered.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #295 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:40:27 pm
I know people say this every Man Utd match regardless of the lineup - but serioiusly, this time my god the state of that team really does fit.  I dont even know who amad is, and that defense and midfield is awful.

I think MUFC legends could beat that team. Only way they're winning this game is through a combination of luck, decisions and injuries or red cards to Arsenal players.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #296 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 03:34:09 pm
I see Arsenal's injury crisis is over, as Tomiyasu and Saka are in the starting line up having missed collectively 5 minutes of football.
Didnt Saka break every bone in his body only last week?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #297 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm
At least Arsenal winning their last two (they surely will) means the Everton and West Ham games were irrelevant.

Imagine winning them and you're waiting in vain for Arsenal to slip up and you see that United team.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #298 on: Today at 03:48:55 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:46:44 pm
Didnt Saka break every bone in his body only last week?

He walks off every game like he's hobbling away from the trenches. Miraculous recovery for the next game though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #299 on: Today at 03:49:37 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:48:55 pm
He walks off every game like he's hobbling away from the trenches. Miraculous recovery for the next game though.
Ive seen him get killed in a match and be ok a minute later
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #300 on: Today at 03:49:54 pm
That united line up :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #301 on: Today at 03:51:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:49:37 pm
Ive seen him get killed in a match and be ok a minute later

Samie would use him in one of his DNA experiments.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #302 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 03:49:54 pm
That united line up :lmao

imagine we were still in the race and we saw this line-up. We'd be saying they've given up and doing it on purpose.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #303 on: Today at 03:53:30 pm
Thats probably the worst 11 Man United have picked for a league game.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #304 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:53:30 pm
Thats probably the worst 11 Man United have picked for a league game.
Definitely don't want City to win it.

Then again... they have nothing better! ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #305 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm
Why's he still playing Casimiro centre back, the bad bell
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #306 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:27 pm
That manc side is so shit.  ;D

Was about to say the same! 4-1 Arsenal is my prediction!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #307 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm
The fact that Antony still cant cant start is funny
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #308 on: Today at 04:02:25 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:36:46 pm
Trash. Look at the state of the bench too.  :D

There's two recognisable names and one recognisable footballer on that bench
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #309 on: Today at 04:04:41 pm
I hope United get battered.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #310 on: Today at 04:04:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:36 pm


Thats some side that. Even in the unlikely event they dont batter Arsenal, look who they can bring on.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
Reply #311 on: Today at 04:05:13 pm
Arsenal are going to annihilate these.
