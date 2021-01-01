That manc side is so shit.
Arse have been crazy lucky with injuries
I know people say this every Man Utd match regardless of the lineup - but serioiusly, this time my god the state of that team really does fit. I dont even know who amad is, and that defense and midfield is awful.
I see Arsenal's injury crisis is over, as Tomiyasu and Saka are in the starting line up having missed collectively 5 minutes of football.
Didnt Saka break every bone in his body only last week?
He walks off every game like he's hobbling away from the trenches. Miraculous recovery for the next game though.
Ive seen him get killed in a match and be ok a minute later
That united line up
Thats probably the worst 11 Man United have picked for a league game.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Trash. Look at the state of the bench too.
