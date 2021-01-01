At the moment i'm going Alf Garnett v Eric Morecambe.
West Ham on the beach
Amy pics of Moyes in his vest and undies?
Er... a bit weird that one mate.
Uh, was asking for a friend.
I guess we all see 'successful' differently.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Or make the cheats play in the Saudi league and form our own league without them in it.
Commercially so, which is all that really matters to the powers that be and subsequently reduces the inclination to truly call out the cheats.
You might have to focus a little Jared but hopefully Moyes in tight top and short shorts might give you the same end result.
Mate.Spurs are well and truly on the beach.
As soon as cheats get ahead in the table in final few weeks. its done. glad we didn't have to go through what arsenal fans expericing now
Olise will be the most in demand player this summer
Palace just scored a cracking goal.
Mad this new manager bounce. should save it for new season as they need it.
Glasner is a good manager, I expect them to be pretty decent next year
That's going to give me nightmares.
Feels like he's gonna go the shitshow at Man Utd for some reason.
They turn anything they touch to shit so no need to worry.Sucks for him though lol
2-0 now.
Inadequacy based, presumably?
