« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May  (Read 3001 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:05:46 pm
 
At the moment i'm going Alf Garnett v Eric Morecambe.

 ;D

I've got Wolves v Palace on. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:08:54 pm »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,356
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm »
West Ham on the beach
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:10:55 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:10:55 pm

Amy pics of Moyes in his vest and undies?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:12:34 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:12:33 pm
Amy pics of Moyes in his vest and undies?

Er... a bit weird that one mate.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:13:19 pm
Er... a bit weird that one mate.

 ;D

Uh, was asking for a friend.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:15:54 pm
Uh, was asking for a friend.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #169 on: Today at 03:18:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:07:14 pm
I guess we all see 'successful' differently.

Commercially so, which is all that really matters to the powers that be and subsequently reduces the inclination to truly call out the cheats.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #170 on: Today at 03:20:39 pm »

Saudi 0 - [1] Brighton; Joel Veltman goal on 18‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/gqgh8y & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1789299190712926228
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,230
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #171 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:12:33 pm
Amy pics of Moyes in his vest and undies?

You might have to focus a little Jared but hopefully Moyes in tight top and short shorts might give you the same end result.



Logged

Online LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #172 on: Today at 03:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:55:40 pm
Or make the cheats play in the Saudi league and form our own league without them in it.

I would definitely support that. Fuck off competing with the Lance Armstrong of football year in year out.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,931
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #173 on: Today at 03:26:46 pm »
Mate.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,089
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm »
Mate.

Spurs are well and truly on the beach.
Logged
AHA!

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:28:01 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 03:18:35 pm
Commercially so, which is all that really matters to the powers that be and subsequently reduces the inclination to truly call out the cheats.

Sad, but true.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:57 pm
You might have to focus a little Jared but hopefully Moyes in tight top and short shorts might give you the same end result.

Knew i could count on you :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
"Spurs will try hard against City to push for a place in the top 4".
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm »
Palace just scored a cracking goal.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm »
As soon as cheats get ahead in the table in final few weeks. its done. glad we didn't have to go through what arsenal fans experiencing now  ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Olise will be the most in demand player this summer
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:30:16 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:26:49 pm
Mate.

Spurs are well and truly on the beach.

Can't believe that. At this rate, they might not even make Europe. They've just been really poor recently.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,892
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:30:53 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 03:29:41 pm
As soon as cheats get ahead in the table in final few weeks. its done. glad we didn't have to go through what arsenal fans expericing now  ;D

Yeah the game in hand makes it look more like a title race than it actually is.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:30:15 pm
Olise will be the most in demand player this summer

Feels like he's gonna go the shitshow at Man Utd for some reason.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:31:02 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:29:07 pm
Palace just scored a cracking goal.

2-0 now.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:29:07 pm
Palace just scored a cracking goal.

Mad this new manager bounce. should save it for new season as they need it.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 03:31:03 pm
Mad this new manager bounce. should save it for new season as they need it.
They were in a relegation battle when he joined so they needed it this season.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #187 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 03:31:03 pm
Mad this new manager bounce. should save it for new season as they need it.

Glasner is a good manager, I expect them to be pretty decent next year
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,892
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #188 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm »
Only away sides winning atm.

Edit: Jinxed. Everton score.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,931
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #189 on: Today at 03:33:35 pm »
Hopefully Everton will keep Dyche.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,766
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:20:57 pm
You might have to focus a little Jared but hopefully Moyes in tight top and short shorts might give you the same end result.



That's going to give me nightmares.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online btroom

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:32:32 pm
Glasner is a good manager, I expect them to be pretty decent next year

but not this good. they are bottom half team at best
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,230
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #192 on: Today at 03:35:53 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:34:12 pm
That's going to give me nightmares.

Inadequacy based, presumably?
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,175
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #193 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm »

Tottenham 0 - [1] Burnley; Jacob Bruun Larsen 25‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/v4zvbw & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1789301491469328727

Tottenham [1] - 1 Burnley; Pedro Porro 32' - https://dubz.link/v/cyxnv7 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1789303242700259724


Everton [1] - 0 Sheffield Utd; Abdoulaye Doucoure 31' - https://streamin.one/v/27f58030 & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1789302963040919635


Wolves 0 - [1] Crystal Palace; Michael Olise 26' - https://dubz.link/c/922160 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1789301574516298218

Wolves 0 - [2] Crystal Palace; Jean-Phillipe Mateta 28' - https://dubz.link/c/b08d84 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1789301854108578172
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #194 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:30:59 pm
Feels like he's gonna go the shitshow at Man Utd for some reason.
They turn anything they touch to shit so no need to worry.
Sucks for him though lol
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,103
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #195 on: Today at 03:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:38:01 pm
They turn anything they touch to shit so no need to worry.
Sucks for him though lol

Ha, all true.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,230
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #196 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm »
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,766
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #197 on: Today at 03:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Inadequacy based, presumably?

Obviously.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th May
« Reply #198 on: Today at 03:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:32:32 pm
Glasner is a good manager, I expect them to be pretty decent next year

I suspect they will lose their better players over the summer.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 