You appear to be in denial about this. City have never lost a game against a title rival at home.
That 18/19 game still grates with me. We were better.
Thats offside. He doesnt have to touch the ball
That was so annoying but that was when the perfection you had to achieve against them was going up and up. It's basically impossible, it still amazes me we managed to finish as close as we did.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Nobody has ever, ever beaten City at the Etihad during a title race. Its ridiculous to suggest they should have gotten that
Crosby Nick never fails.
So that means nobody can ever beat them and shouldn't even try because it just doesn't happen? Arsenal were on fire and blew it.
Hope Arsenal fans are feeling that same feeling of dread and inevitability that we felt for so long.
Dont be harsh on your team. You beat them when they pipped you to the title in 17/18.
You lot should be thanking us, we did the double over them the one time you did beat them!
Ole back at the wheel mate?
