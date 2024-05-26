« previous next »
Author Topic: World XI Teams of Decades  (Read 1731 times)

Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 26, 2024, 01:19:48 pm
I think you mean:

Clemence
Neal
A.Kennedy
Hansen
Thompson
Case
R.Kennedy
McDermott
Souness
Dalglish
Johnson

Of course  :)  ;D
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May 26, 2024, 02:29:34 pm
4 European Cups ,  7 league titles, 4 league cups and a UEFA cup in that 10 years get us 1 player in the side.

There are three more players in the next decade's side (Each side has an interval of only 5 years). Did you miss it? Just focus on the peaks of individual players, and they are placed in whichever period they are most suited.

In those two teams, there's Hansen, Souness, Rush, and Kenny, so not sure where you got 1 player. Clemence and Neal narrowly missed out, and we're not building the players just based on what their teams won. If that's the case, every side should be filled with plenty of Real Madrid players, because they've won the most, overall.

There's a multitude of criteria as in the OP.

There's a genuine case for Neal, but not for anybody else not named.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:04:48 pm »
Decade 1970-1979

Lineup

Dino Zoff (Italy)

Berti Vogts (West Germany)
Héctor Chumpitaz (Peru)
Elías Figueroa (Chile)
Ruud Krol (Netherlands)

Johan Neeskens (Netherlands)
Willem van Hanegem (Netherlands)
Rivellino (Brazil)

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
Kevin Keegan (England)

Gerd Müller (West Germany)

Subs: Sepp Maier (West Germany), Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany), Paul Breitner (West Germany), Rainor Bonhof (West Germany), Teófilo Cubillas (Peru), Oleg Blokhin (Soviet Union), Rob Rensenbrink (Netherlands)
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on May 26, 2024, 02:12:27 pm
Good point I find it hard to believe

Bruno Pezzey being ahead of Neal or Hansen even kennedy

They're of different positions. Neal is competing with the likes of Gentile and Kaltz. He is close, but Kaltz is rated higher by football historians.  Hansen grew into his peak later and is named in the next side. Kennedy was great for us, but isn't a historical level great.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm »
1980-89 (4-2-2-2)

Southall

Bergomi
Baresi
Koeman
Brehme

Mathaus
Souness

Platini
Maradona

Dalglish
Van Basten




1990-99 (4-4-2)

Schmeichel

Cafu
Baresi
Hierro
Maldiini

Figo
Matthaus
Desailly
Zidane

Ronaldo
Batistuta
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:12:15 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm
There are three more players in the next decade's side (Each side has an interval of only 5 years). Did you miss it? Just focus on the peaks of individual players, and they are placed in whichever period they are most suited.

In those two teams, there's Hansen, Souness, Rush, and Kenny, so not sure where you got 1 player. Clemence and Neal narrowly missed out, and we're not building the players just based on what their teams won. If that's the case, every side should be filled with plenty of Real Madrid players, because they've won the most, overall.

There's a multitude of criteria as in the OP.

There's a genuine case for Neal, but not for anybody else not named.

Im saying for the one side from 1975-1984 covering a period where we were the best side in the world, by a distance, youve only picked Kenny, suggesting youre underrating some of our players from that time period given the sustained level of greatness they achieved.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm »
Will sound like sacrilege, but I couldn't put Kenny in any of these sides (including our own club team best XI) as any old game I watched he didn't impress. Souness was very impressive in that he dictated the tempo of play, and the games were much slower then. The other one that looked quality was McDermott.

In the highlight reels yes, Kenny looked good as anyone would, but whenever I watched whole games (ESPN Classic) he never stood out.

Seen some of Michael Laudrup late in his career, and he was imperious. Brian who I saw alot more of (wanted us to sign him before he went to Chelsea), was class, but Michael was a level above. Had he joined us there'd be no debate over our greatest ever player.

In terms of watching old games, Rivellino is probably the most impressive performer outside of Pele.

I think the most underrated player of the modern era is Rivaldo. Watched many games of him with Barcelona and in the same team as Figo, there there was no comparison between them (also seen Figo in the flesh with Portugal along with Rui Costa). Just checked the stats to see if they correlated with my memory of the time and it does (97-98 Figo 7 goals Rivaldo 28 goals, 98-99 Figo 8 goals Rivaldo 29 goals, 99-2000 Figo 14 goals Rivaldo 23 goals). He was world player of the year in the middle sesson. Also saw him score the greatest hat-trick ever vs Valencia in June 2001, the first with a bending free kick from 30 yards, the last with an overhead bicycle kick a minute from time to put Barca in the CL, and my favouite the second with one of the best feints you will ever see to send Kily Gonzalez into next week before smacking one in from 25 yards with the ball bending away from Canizares.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ro9dA0rKLzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ro9dA0rKLzw</a>

There is a feint from another game he does with Barca but I cant remember who it is against, where he let's the ball run through his legs leaving the defender sliding on his backside before scoring.

A year after the Valencia hat-trick he wins the World Cup with Brazil and is their best player.

That five year period from 97 to 02 he was extraordinary. Fell off a cliff after that (Milan, Olympiakos etc.) as can happen with Brazilians when they have done it all.

The cheating episode where he feigned getting hit in the face at the World Cup I think is what did immense damage to his reputation not just in terms of him as a character but also in regard to this greatness. Shouldn't affect the latter though as he was a wizard. The way he cut inside players with that chopping motion from his wand of a left foot was up there with any move from any other player.






Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm
Will sound like sacrilege, but I couldn't put Kenny in any of these sides (including our own club team best XI) as any old game I watched he didn't impress. Souness was very impressive in that he dictated the tempo of play, and the games were much slower then. The other one that looked quality was McDermott.

In the highlight reels yes, Kenny looked good as anyone would, but whenever I watched whole games (ESPN Classic) he never stood out.




Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:06:42 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 03:12:15 pm
Im saying for the one side from 1975-1984 covering a period where we were the best side in the world, by a distance, youve only picked Kenny, suggesting youre underrating some of our players from that time period given the sustained level of greatness they achieved.

Yes, but we are not talking about team achievements here.

Hansen, Souness and Rushie were historical level greats, who achieved their peaks later, hence they are in the next decade's side. That doesn't mean they didn't achieve greatness during any time in this period. If you've noticed, these periods overlap, and you can only place players where they are better than their highest quality peers. As I said, Clemence and Neal were close. Who else do you think should have made it based on their individual achievements? Who else do you think warrants a place historically? Answering these questions will help more.

There are other periods where other sides have been incredibly successful (say World Cups or European Cups). That doesn't mean the entire Xi of those dominating sides get into these squads automatically. Every player has to get on merit, and discussed on a case by case basis.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:07:47 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm
1980-89 (4-2-2-2)

Southall

Bergomi
Baresi
Koeman
Brehme

Mathaus
Souness

Platini
Maradona

Dalglish
Van Basten




1990-99 (4-4-2)

Schmeichel

Cafu
Baresi
Hierro
Maldiini

Figo
Matthaus
Desailly
Zidane

Ronaldo
Batistuta

Cheers mate. Interesting.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:19:59 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm
Will sound like sacrilege, but I couldn't put Kenny in any of these sides (including our own club team best XI) as any old game I watched he didn't impress. Souness was very impressive in that he dictated the tempo of play, and the games were much slower then. The other one that looked quality was McDermott.

In the highlight reels yes, Kenny looked good as anyone would, but whenever I watched whole games (ESPN Classic) he never stood out.

Seen some of Michael Laudrup late in his career, and he was imperious. Brian who I saw alot more of (wanted us to sign him before he went to Chelsea), was class, but Michael was a level above. Had he joined us there'd be no debate over our greatest ever player.

In terms of watching old games, Rivellino is probably the most impressive performer outside of Pele.

I think the most underrated player of the modern era is Rivaldo. Watched many games of him with Barcelona and in the same team as Figo, there there was no comparison between them (also seen Figo in the flesh with Portugal along with Rui Costa). Just checked the stats to see if they correlated with my memory of the time and it does (97-98 Figo 7 goals Rivaldo 28 goals, 98-99 Figo 8 goals Rivaldo 29 goals, 99-2000 Figo 14 goals Rivaldo 23 goals). He was world player of the year in the middle sesson. Also saw him score the greatest hat-trick ever vs Valencia in June 2001, the first with a bending free kick from 30 yards, the last with an overhead bicycle kick a minute from time to put Barca in the CL, and my favouite the second with one of the best feints you will ever see to send Kily Gonzalez into next week before smacking one in from 25 yards with the ball bending away from Canizares.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ro9dA0rKLzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ro9dA0rKLzw</a>

There is a feint from another game he does with Barca but I cant remember who it is against, where he let's the ball run through his legs leaving the defender sliding on his backside before scoring.

A year after the Valencia hat-trick he wins the World Cup with Brazil and is their best player.

That five year period from 97 to 02 he was extraordinary. Fell off a cliff after that (Milan, Olympiakos etc.) as can happen with Brazilians when they have done it all.

The cheating episode where he feigned getting hit in the face at the World Cup I think is what did immense damage to his reputation not just in terms of him as a character but also in regard to this greatness. Shouldn't affect the latter though as he was a wizard. The way he cut inside players with that chopping motion from his wand of a left foot was up there with any move from any other player.

I'll give a pass on the Kenny part, as it looks like some kind of fishing  :D

But yes, Laudrup was one player whom I immensely enjoyed, he was a delight at Barca and is fondly remembered by their fans as one of their top legends.

I can thoroughly understand your sentiments on Rivellino and Rivaldo, they were both outstanding. I can recollect some of Rivaldo's feints that you mention. But one point is that you can't compare Rivaldo and Figo with just their goals. Figo was an out-and-out winger, whereas Rivaldo was part midfielder/part forward, in the kind of a deep-lying forward role, and he used to take a lot more shots than Figo. Figo was insanely creative.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:29:18 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm




It was just the games I've seen. It's only around five full games of ours and a couple from Scotland so not a large sample size. He just never stood out in the way Souness and McDermott did, of course the midfield will be involved more so they have that advantage. Two of the games were the European Cup finals of 81 and 84, both of which he was subbed late.

I wouldn't put someone in an all time XI based on their reputation alone. Need to have seen something (and not a highlight reel either). Gento at Madrid, Rivellino with Brazil, Best with United, M.Laudrup with Barcelona, Matthews with Blackpool, just some of the names whose quality was evident after watching a game they played in.

Watched three Celtic games including two EC finals, and Jimmy Johnstone stood out a mile. Can definitely see why he was voted their greatest player.

For me Gerrard remains our best player ever. Suarez our best forward.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:18:44 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:06:42 am
Yes, but we are not talking about team achievements here.

Hansen, Souness and Rushie were historical level greats, who achieved their peaks later, hence they are in the next decade's side. That doesn't mean they didn't achieve greatness during any time in this period. If you've noticed, these periods overlap, and you can only place players where they are better than their highest quality peers. As I said, Clemence and Neal were close. Who else do you think should have made it based on their individual achievements? Who else do you think warrants a place historically? Answering these questions will help more.

There are other periods where other sides have been incredibly successful (say World Cups or European Cups). That doesn't mean the entire Xi of those dominating sides get into these squads automatically. Every player has to get on merit, and discussed on a case by case basis.

Im not saying the entire XI should be in. That was clearly a joke. Its clear though that at a certain point youve started favouring International achievement over club. Between 1975 and 1984 England had the strongest league in the world, yet theres only 2 players in the team versus many from the World Cup wins for Argentina and Italy.

Clemence, Neal, Smith , Hughes, Keegan, Thompson, Case, Heighway, McDermott, Hansen, Souness, Callaghan and Kennedy would be in with a shout, for that side.
