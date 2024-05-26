Will sound like sacrilege, but I couldn't put Kenny in any of these sides (including our own club team best XI) as any old game I watched he didn't impress. Souness was very impressive in that he dictated the tempo of play, and the games were much slower then. The other one that looked quality was McDermott.



In the highlight reels yes, Kenny looked good as anyone would, but whenever I watched whole games (ESPN Classic) he never stood out.



Seen some of Michael Laudrup late in his career, and he was imperious. Brian who I saw alot more of (wanted us to sign him before he went to Chelsea), was class, but Michael was a level above. Had he joined us there'd be no debate over our greatest ever player.



In terms of watching old games, Rivellino is probably the most impressive performer outside of Pele.



I think the most underrated player of the modern era is Rivaldo. Watched many games of him with Barcelona and in the same team as Figo, there there was no comparison between them (also seen Figo in the flesh with Portugal along with Rui Costa). Just checked the stats to see if they correlated with my memory of the time and it does (97-98 Figo 7 goals Rivaldo 28 goals, 98-99 Figo 8 goals Rivaldo 29 goals, 99-2000 Figo 14 goals Rivaldo 23 goals). He was world player of the year in the middle sesson. Also saw him score the greatest hat-trick ever vs Valencia in June 2001, the first with a bending free kick from 30 yards, the last with an overhead bicycle kick a minute from time to put Barca in the CL, and my favouite the second with one of the best feints you will ever see to send Kily Gonzalez into next week before smacking one in from 25 yards with the ball bending away from Canizares.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ro9dA0rKLzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ro9dA0rKLzw</a>



There is a feint from another game he does with Barca but I cant remember who it is against, where he let's the ball run through his legs leaving the defender sliding on his backside before scoring.



A year after the Valencia hat-trick he wins the World Cup with Brazil and is their best player.



That five year period from 97 to 02 he was extraordinary. Fell off a cliff after that (Milan, Olympiakos etc.) as can happen with Brazilians when they have done it all.



The cheating episode where he feigned getting hit in the face at the World Cup I think is what did immense damage to his reputation not just in terms of him as a character but also in regard to this greatness. Shouldn't affect the latter though as he was a wizard. The way he cut inside players with that chopping motion from his wand of a left foot was up there with any move from any other player.













