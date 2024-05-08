I have prepared World XI Teams of every Decade (Decades starting from 5-year intervals) from 1950.
The selections were based on Ability, Peak, Longevity, and Individual Achievements (Club and International). I welcome comments and discussion on my team and I would love to see all your teams as well. Current Players like Trent and Rodri will be in the decade 2020 - 2029's side, which as you've guessed needs a few years to be complete.
I will start with the current decade 2015-2024 and then post the sides from previous decades every 4 days.
Decade 2015-2024
Lineup
Alisson (Brazil)
Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
Raphaël Varane (France)
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
Andrew Robertson (Scotland)
N'Golo Kanté (France)
Casemiro (Brazil)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Kylian Mbappé (France)
Subs: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Ilkay Gündogan (Germany), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Karim Benzema (France)
Decade 2010-2019
Lineup
Manuel Neuer (Germany)
Dani Alves (Brazil)
Sergio Ramos (Spain)
Mats Hummels (Germany)
Marcelo (Brazil)
Luka Modric (Croatia)
Toni Kroos (Germany)
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Thomas Müller (Germany)
Luis Suárez (Uruguay)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Subs: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Diego Godín (Uruguay), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Arturo Vidal (Chile), Arjen Robben (Netherlands), Antoine Griezmann (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Decade 2005-2014
Lineup
Iker Casillas (Spain)
Dani Alves (Brazil)
John Terry (England)
Rio Ferdinand (England)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)
Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Xavi (Spain)
Andrés Iniesta (Spain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Subs: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Javier Mascherano (Argentina), Ashley Cole (England), Andrea Pirlo (Italy), Franck Ribéry (France), Wayne Rooney (England), David Villa (Spain)