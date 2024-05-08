« previous next »
World XI Teams of Decades

World XI Teams of Decades
May 8, 2024, 10:31:53 pm
I have prepared World XI Teams of every Decade (Decades starting from 5-year intervals) from 1950.

The selections were based on Ability, Peak, Longevity, and Individual Achievements (Club and International). I welcome comments and discussion on my team and I would love to see all your teams as well. Current Players like Trent and Rodri will be in the decade 2020 - 2029's side, which as you've guessed needs a few years to be complete.

I will start with the current decade 2015-2024 and then post the sides from previous decades every 4 days.

Decade 2015-2024

Lineup

Alisson (Brazil)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
Raphaël Varane (France)
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

N'Golo Kanté (France)
Casemiro (Brazil)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Kylian Mbappé (France)

Subs: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Ilkay Gündogan (Germany), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Karim Benzema (France)

Decade 2010-2019

Lineup

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Dani Alves (Brazil)
Sergio Ramos (Spain)
Mats Hummels (Germany)
Marcelo (Brazil)

Luka Modric (Croatia)
Toni Kroos (Germany)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Thomas Müller (Germany)

Luis Suárez (Uruguay)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Subs: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Diego Godín (Uruguay), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Arturo Vidal (Chile), Arjen Robben (Netherlands), Antoine Griezmann (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

Decade 2005-2014

Lineup

Iker Casillas (Spain)

Dani Alves (Brazil)
John Terry (England)
Rio Ferdinand (England)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)

Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Xavi (Spain)
Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Subs: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Javier Mascherano (Argentina), Ashley Cole (England), Andrea Pirlo (Italy), Franck Ribéry (France), Wayne Rooney (England), David Villa (Spain)
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #1 on: May 8, 2024, 10:44:41 pm
I hate the guy; but you have to include Ronaldo. Also think Kante and Casemiro is unnecessary and Modric should be in there. Suarez and Neymar are misses too. And I love Robbo but would lean towards Alphonso Davies

I also think Walker is overrated. Kimmich, Neuer, Ramos, Pique, Marcelo, Rodri, Kroos, Thiago, Hakimi and Trent are all worth shouts too. Other bench options could be Hazard, Griezmann and Godin.

Reckon Id go:

Alisson
Kimmich
Ramos
Van Dijk
Davies
Rodri
Modric
De Bruyne
Messi
Ronaldo
Suarez
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #2 on: May 8, 2024, 10:52:13 pm
Suarez is the first name on the teamsheet after Messi.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #3 on: May 8, 2024, 11:02:38 pm
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #4 on: May 8, 2024, 11:04:06 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  8, 2024, 10:44:41 pm
I hate the guy; but you have to include Ronaldo. Also think Kante and Casemiro is unnecessary and Modric should be in there. Suarez and Neymar are misses too.

I also think Walker is overrated. Kimmich, Neuer, Ramos, Pique, Marcelo, Rodri, Kroos and Trent are all worth shouts too.

Ronaldo didn't do much at the top level in recent years. He will be in the previous decades (2010 - 2019 and 2005 - 2014).

Kante was the best DM of the period in terms of peak. His longevity is questionable, but he was integral to most of what his teams won (Leicester, Chelsea and France). Casemiro was integral to Real Madrid's multiple CLs. No CM/DM can come close to these two.

Modric - again starter in the previous decade, but he has not been playing at that level for a few years now. Neymar doesn't make any of my sides. I picked Mane ahead of Neymar in this side on the bench and he's not getting ahead of Cristiano in previous decades. Suarez is in the previous decade's lineup. He did have one season at the top level with Atletico after that, but that's not enough.

Kimmich - He has been moved from DM to RB to DM and now back to RB, that it's hard to put him in a position. Walker has been terrific defensively against some top sides, Kimmich has not shown that kind of defensive prowess yet. I'm on the fence in this one.

Neuer, Ramos, Pique, Marcelo - All of them previous decade players. None of them have been close to their peaks after 2020.

Rodri, Kroos and Trent - These are all good suggestions, but I've been thinking of both Rodri and Trent in 2020 - 2029, which is ongoing, and want to assess in a few years.

Kroos is in the previous decade's lineup, but he is one has not declined that much. But there are questions to be asked, when Germany did struggle with him for a while. My initial idea was to put Kroos in previous decade and Gundogan in this one (as sub) and balance it out. I will think about this.

Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #5 on: May 8, 2024, 11:05:16 pm
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #6 on: May 8, 2024, 11:06:14 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on May  8, 2024, 10:52:13 pm
Suarez is the first name on the teamsheet after Messi.

In 2010 - 2019, mate. I will post that in a few days.

EDIT: I have posted it, if you want to have a look.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #7 on: May 8, 2024, 11:11:45 pm
I am going quick on the previous decade since we have these players already in discussion.

Decade 2010-2019

Lineup

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Dani Alves (Brazil)
Sergio Ramos (Spain)
Mats Hummels (Germany)
Marcelo (Brazil)

Luka Modric (Croatia)
Toni Kroos (Germany)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Thomas Müller (Germany)

Luis Suárez (Uruguay)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Subs: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Diego Godín (Uruguay), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Arturo Vidal (Chile), Arjen Robben (Netherlands), Antoine Griezmann (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #8 on: May 9, 2024, 10:35:26 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on May  8, 2024, 10:31:53 pm
I have prepared World XI Teams of every Decade (Decades starting from 5-year intervals) from 1950.

The selections were based on Ability, Peak, Longevity, and Individual Achievements (Club and International).
Decade 2015-2024

Lineup

Alisson (Brazil)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
Raphaël Varane (France)
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
Andrew Robertson (Scotland)

N'Golo Kanté (France)
Casemiro (Brazil)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Kylian Mbappé (France)

Subs: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Ilkay Gündogan (Germany), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Sadio Mané (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Karim Benzema (France)



Based on  Peak, Longevity, and Individual Achievements (Club).

Benzema should be ahead of Lewandowski.  Benzema has also shown more versatility; able to be effective as a support forward and a spearhead
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #9 on: May 9, 2024, 11:26:31 pm
Quote from: markmywords on May  9, 2024, 10:35:26 am
Based on  Peak, Longevity, and Individual Achievements (Club).

Benzema should be ahead of Lewandowski.  Benzema has also shown more versatility; able to be effective as a support forward and a spearhead

Peak - Lewandowski once scored 41 goals in 29 league games. Benzema, though more than a goalscorer, has never come close to those levels. Benzema has only scored more than 23 goals twice in the entirety of La Liga career, while 23 is what Lewandowski scored in his first season for Barca, well past his peak.
 
Longevity - Similar levels

Individual Achievements - Both deserved to win a Ballon d'Or. Lewandowski was the spearhead of a Dortmund team that won two league titles and went to CL final, where he scored 4 goals in a CL Semifinal game against Real Madrid.

It's probably neck and neck between the two players, but with Messi and Mbappe on the side, I don't need all round forwards, which those two are - I need a pure goalscorer, and who better than Lewy from this generation.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #10 on: May 10, 2024, 05:43:52 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on May  9, 2024, 11:26:31 pm
Peak - Lewandowski once scored 41 goals in 29 league games. Benzema, though more than a goalscorer, has never come close to those levels. Benzema has only scored more than 23 goals twice in the entirety of La Liga career, while 23 is what Lewandowski scored in his first season for Barca, well past his peak.
 
Longevity - Similar levels

Individual Achievements - Both deserved to win a Ballon d'Or. Lewandowski was the spearhead of a Dortmund team that won two league titles and went to CL final, where he scored 4 goals in a CL Semifinal game against Real Madrid.

It's probably neck and neck between the two players, but with Messi and Mbappe on the side, I don't need all round forwards, which those two are - I need a pure goalscorer, and who better than Lewy from this generation.

If you make the selection based on team balance, then fair enough, but even then I think Benzema showed he could be as good a spearhead.  Sure he never got 40+ league goals and only got above 23 twice, you have to consider, few players got 23 league goals playing with Ronaldo , although many of Ronaldo's teammates achieved that feat either before Ronaldo got there; Van Nistlerooy , Hiquain (with Juve) or after he left; Rooney (twice), Benzema

I think Benzema should win the longevity comparison.  At 34 Lewandowski went to barca at got 33 gls, incl 23 in the lg, very impressive. This yr aged 35 he has 24 gls, with 17 in the lg so far,

At 34 Benzema had the best yr of his career getting 44 gls and 27 in the lg, in this season he became the 3rd oldest to win balon dor, getting back to back hatricks during the knockout stages, during the best CL individual campaign I think I have ever seen. At 35 Benzema got 31 gls, (including at hatrick at camp nou) with 19 in the lg so to say his longevity is similiar to Lewandowski seems strange. Few great players maintain their level into the mid 30's, Benzema is about the only 1 I know who managed to elevate their performance
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #11 on: May 10, 2024, 06:22:06 pm
Quote from: markmywords on May 10, 2024, 05:43:52 pm
If you make the selection based on team balance, then fair enough, but even then I think Benzema showed he could be as good a spearhead.  Sure he never got 40+ league goals and only got above 23 twice, you have to consider, few players got 23 league goals playing with Ronaldo , although many of Ronaldo's teammates achieved that feat either before Ronaldo got there; Van Nistlerooy , Hiquain (with Juve) or after he left; Rooney (twice), Benzema

I think Benzema should win the longevity comparison.  At 34 Lewandowski went to barca at got 33 gls, incl 23 in the lg, very impressive. This yr aged 35 he has 24 gls, with 17 in the lg so far,

At 34 Benzema had the best yr of his career getting 44 gls and 27 in the lg, in this season he became the 3rd oldest to win balon dor, getting back to back hatricks during the knockout stages, during the best CL individual campaign I think I have ever seen. At 35 Benzema got 31 gls, (including at hatrick at camp nou) with 19 in the lg so to say his longevity is similiar to Lewandowski seems strange. Few great players maintain their level into the mid 30's, Benzema is about the only 1 I know who managed to elevate their performance

Point taken regarding playing with Ronaldo. And it is true that Benzema did age like fine wine.

But so has Lewandowski. Lewandowski's performances as a youngster at Dortmund in the CL was incredibly impressive - so for longevity, you have to consider the early days, middle days, and the later days - your post is focused on the later days. When you consider all three, it's neck to neck.

So, yes, I am willing to swap Benzema and Lewandowski from the bench to the lineup if there are others who make the same suggestion. That will make it more clear-cut.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:21:08 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on May  8, 2024, 10:44:41 pm

Reckon Id go:

Alisson
Kimmich
Ramos
Van Dijk
Davies
Rodri
Modric
De Bruyne
Messi
Ronaldo
Suarez

Thanks for this. I've put in Kimmich instead of Walker.

Your team is great, only it's got players with peaks in different decades.
Re: World XI Teams of Decades
Reply #13 on: Today at 06:42:23 am
Decade 2005-2014

Lineup

Iker Casillas (Spain)

Dani Alves (Brazil)
John Terry (England)
Rio Ferdinand (England)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)

Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Xavi (Spain)
Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Subs: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Javier Mascherano (Argentina), Ashley Cole (England), Andrea Pirlo (Italy), Franck Ribéry (France), Wayne Rooney (England), David Villa (Spain)
