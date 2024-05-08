I hate the guy; but you have to include Ronaldo. Also think Kante and Casemiro is unnecessary and Modric should be in there. Suarez and Neymar are misses too.



I also think Walker is overrated. Kimmich, Neuer, Ramos, Pique, Marcelo, Rodri, Kroos and Trent are all worth shouts too.



Ronaldo didn't do much at the top level in recent years. He will be in the previous decades (2010 - 2019 and 2005 - 2014).Kante was the best DM of the period in terms of peak. His longevity is questionable, but he was integral to most of what his teams won (Leicester, Chelsea and France). Casemiro was integral to Real Madrid's multiple CLs. No CM/DM can come close to these two.Modric - again starter in the previous decade, but he has not been playing at that level for a few years now. Neymar doesn't make any of my sides. I picked Mane ahead of Neymar in this side on the bench and he's not getting ahead of Cristiano in previous decades. Suarez is in the previous decade's lineup. He did have one season at the top level with Atletico after that, but that's not enough.Kimmich - He has been moved from DM to RB to DM and now back to RB, that it's hard to put him in a position. Walker has been terrific defensively against some top sides, Kimmich has not shown that kind of defensive prowess yet. I'm on the fence in this one.Neuer, Ramos, Pique, Marcelo - All of them previous decade players. None of them have been close to their peaks after 2020.Rodri, Kroos and Trent - These are all good suggestions, but I've been thinking of both Rodri and Trent in 2020 - 2029, which is ongoing, and want to assess in a few years.Kroos is in the previous decade's lineup, but he is one has not declined that much. But there are questions to be asked, when Germany did struggle with him for a while. My initial idea was to put Kroos in previous decade and Gundogan in this one (as sub) and balance it out. I will think about this.