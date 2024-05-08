« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00

duvva 💅

  Matchday Commentator
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,775
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Tim Wood
Fourth official: Tim Robinson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

The penultimate match of Jurgen's reign sees us go to Villa Park. They may, but most likely won't quite have guaranteed CL football (Tottenham are at home to Burnley on Saturday), so we must be ready to compete if we want anything from this game.
I know that we'll end third no matter what, but no one wants to see us do anything but play to win.

We will have the advantage that they will have played in Greece on Thursday night, but this is slightly negated by the match being on Monday night. However we'll have had a full week to focus on this game, while they'll be going to Greece to fight for a place in the Europa Conference Final, despite being 2-4 down. They'll expend a lot of effort there no matter the result.


Sunday's performance against Spurs was a bit more like it. A lot more like it until we were 4-0 up, before this seasons familiar failings saw complacency creep in after a couple of substitutions, and we conceded two quick goals. We were back in control largely by the end, unlucky to not make it 5-2 with a close offside. Earlier in the season when we made Subs they were impacting the game immediately and positively, often helping us to win those games. More recently they've seemed to interrupt our rhythm and take time for us to recover from, not sure why this has changed but it's probably just another symptom of our drop in form across the squad.

That said, there were a number of positives besides the result. Elliott's continued great form, capping a MOTM display with a cracking goal. Gakpo is another who has really come to life in the last month or so. Mo looked a bit more like his usual self, and most exciting in my view was the return of Bajcetic. Understandably rusty initially, I thought he grew into the game and showed some classy touches and intelligent play. I hope we see him again here as he builds back to full fitness, a very exciting prospect.


At the time of writing Villa have lost their last 2 games, and a tough away in Olympiacos where very few win, means it could be three without a win come kick off on Monday night. I think it's fair to say whatever happens in Greece they've had a hell of a season with Emery doing a very good job of getting them playing good football, including impressive wins over the current top two. They have deservedly put themselves in pole position for 4th spot and won't want to lose it in the final weeks of the season, so as mentioned before we will need to be ready to fight as they will be.

Unsure whether Jota will be back for this at the time of writing, but it would be an added bonus to get him back on the bench. However in summary I think this game may just be falling at the right time for us and as long as we compete with them we'll wear them down for the win. Keep the positive finish to the season going into the final match for Jurgen.

"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 77,067
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Thanks duvva :)

Probably shouldn't say this, but a small part of me is quite happy to be stress free at this stage of the season. Just hoping to see us get back towards the levels we were at before April.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,856
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
No real need to make changes here fitness wise but might as well give some their last minutes of the season before I presume a full strength side to hopefully get a win in Klopp's send off game. Villa's most important game is Thursday and beyond that they're surely there in the Champions League next season now.

Quansah should play again, maybe Bradley will get minutes, hour for Bajcetic, Gravenberch and would still love to see Danns get some minutes if he's fit. Maybe give Tsimikas a final run out because I assume he'll be off in the summer.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,240
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Thanks Duvva, Villa for some reason always make me think they are one of our bogey teams, that 7-2 lives long in my memory.

Just want to see Klopp smile and us to play some good footie.

Elliot, Gakpo, Quansah deserve to continue starting.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,727
    • @hartejack
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Cheers Duvva - looking forward to another match with minimal pressure on it (despite wishing there was still pressure!). A very rare thing in the Klopp era, which speaks volumes.

Nice one for keeping these previews going through the season, and for all your patience ;D
Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,195
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Cheers Duvva. Lovely OP. I'll echo Jack's words. Well done mate on running the OP collective once again. I'll post a bit more  later when I have time.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,052
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Thanks for op.
Last game I get to ignore the inevitable. And I will. Just another match right. Lets beat them.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Big game for Arsenal, Spurs are free to throw v City if we lose here. Not sure how it will go, they'll have all the motivation but we can rip them to bits again if we're on it and they're conceding a lot at home, not many results here would be a big surprise apart from either keeping a clean sheet.
kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Full-on experimentation mode for me these last two games. I would like to see Gravenberch, Gakpo and Nunez start both and possibly Elliott as well.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Villa's recent record has been poor - 8 points from the last 24.

but that is exactly the same as us.  >:( >:(

big game for them, Spurs breathing down their neck for 4th.  for us it's mostly pride.  draw written all over it.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Fuck me

Referee: Simon Hooper
VAR: Chris Kavanagh



Just hoping Klopp sticks the nut on Hooper to be honest then refuses to be banned by the FA for the last game of the season :D
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: SamLad on May  8, 2024, 02:14:50 pm
Villa's recent record has been poor - 8 points from the last 24.

but that is exactly the same as us.  >:( >:(

big game for them, Spurs breathing down their neck for 4th.  for us it's mostly pride.  draw written all over it.
;D

Spurs that are seven points back with three games left, have lost their last four and have still got to play Man City.  I expect Emery is pretty relaxed.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: SamLad on May  8, 2024, 02:14:50 pm
Villa's recent record has been poor - 8 points from the last 24.

but that is exactly the same as us.  >:( >:(

big game for them, Spurs breathing down their neck for 4th.  for us it's mostly pride.  draw written all over it.
Villa could not pick up another point and still make 4th. Spurs are not very good at the moment
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Draex on May  8, 2024, 11:43:02 am
Thanks Duvva, Villa for some reason always make me think they are one of our bogey teams, that 7-2 lives long in my memory.

Just want to see Klopp smile and us to play some good footie.

Elliot, Gakpo, Quansah deserve to continue starting.

The 7-2 was an outlier on all counts. I reckon weve won away at Villa more than any other Premier League ground.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Draex on May  8, 2024, 11:43:02 am
Thanks Duvva, Villa for some reason always make me think they are one of our bogey teams, that 7-2 lives long in my memory.

Just want to see Klopp smile and us to play some good footie.

Elliot, Gakpo, Quansah deserve to continue starting.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2024, 02:29:52 pm
The 7-2 was an outlier on all counts. I reckon weve won away at Villa more than any other Premier League ground.
I didnt look but I did think about this when writing the preview and I think you're probably right Nick
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Chris~ on May  8, 2024, 02:28:11 pm
Villa could not pick up another point and still make 4th. Spurs are not very good at the moment

No need to thank me for tidying up your prose. ;D
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2024, 02:29:52 pm
The 7-2 was an outlier on all counts. I reckon weve won away at Villa more than any other Premier League ground.

That was the strangest game I've ever watched I think, it was like we'd been swapped with Utd players for a day, it was just crazy how easy they scored.
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Draex on May  8, 2024, 03:00:58 pm
That was the strangest game I've ever watched I think, it was like we'd been swapped with Utd players for a day, it was just crazy how easy they scored.

Adrian didn't help much.
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Glad this is on a monday as it frees up space this weekend.
Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2024, 02:29:52 pm
The 7-2 was an outlier on all counts. I reckon weve won away at Villa more than any other Premier League ground.
Quote from: Draex on May  8, 2024, 03:00:58 pm
That was the strangest game I've ever watched I think, it was like we'd been swapped with Utd players for a day, it was just crazy how easy they scored.
Nice op, D.

We were taking yesterday of our favourite trips to Villa, and the one that stood out for the four of us was a defeat. In December 76, we went to Villa on a Wednesday night and at half time were were down 5-1. The team that night was, in the main, the team that would go onto win a few months later in Rome. It was such an aberrant result. And in truth, it could have been 7 or 8-1.

The people who were there that night never stopped singing and laughing, a boss away night. Really looking forward to another great night at Villa.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Thanks duvva. I honestly thought that we would be looking forward to competing for top spot and going into the UEFA League final but we hit poor form just at the wrong moment.

This will be a tough game. For one we are away from home and Villa probably will need to win to secure 4th place unless Spurs mess up.

We will need to play our best and treat the game as a must win. We need to keep up the form and end the season on a high.

It will be a very sad day when Jurgen leaves but he has brought us so much joy.
#JFT97

Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Baby Huey on May  8, 2024, 04:59:39 pm
Nice op, D.

We were taking yesterday of our favourite trips to Villa, and the one that stood out for the four of us was a defeat. In December 76, we went to Villa on a Wednesday night and at half time were were down 5-1. The team that night was, in the main, the team that would go onto win a few months later in Rome. It was such an aberrant result. And in truth, it could have been 7 or 8-1.

The people who were there that night never stopped singing and laughing, a boss away night. Really looking forward to another great night at Villa.


What were Villa like at the time? Presume that was pretty out of the blue?!

My only visit to Villa Park was for the 1990 semi final. :(
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fIU9HZtVIP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fIU9HZtVIP8</a>

Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2024, 06:48:59 pm

What were Villa like at the time? Presume that was pretty out of the blue?!

My only visit to Villa Park was for the 1990 semi final. :(
Not too shabby, Gray scored, a couple, I think. The problem was us. The defence was abject that night. Clem was our MOTM. ;D
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  8, 2024, 02:26:19 pm
Fuck me

Referee: Simon Hooper
VAR: Chris Kavanagh



Just hoping Klopp sticks the nut on Hooper to be honest then refuses to be banned by the FA for the last game of the season :D


Klopp vs Wolves is like at school on the last day before the summer holiday where kids can do whatever they like and know they can't really face much of a consequence.

The officials for that one must be shitting it. We might actually get a penalty for a foul on Salah!
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Nice write up, thank you.

I think with both teams having established themselves at 3rd and 4th, its a bit of a free hit. As such we might just get a cracking game. Our defence is a bit more leaky than Id like to see, and Villa have some players who can do some damage. Up front we are coming back into some form, with four goals against Spurs nice to see.

I fancy a similar scoreline.

4-2 to the mighty reds.
RogerTheRed

  • Danke Juergen
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the OP  Duvva, yeah Spurs was much more like it and agree about Elliott. Feel  unexpected should start this, maybe off the left?
Similar team apart from that should be enough as they seem done and we are getting rest now.
Cant say I am surprised at Webb giving it to Hooper after Jurgen pre match saying how he hated standing next to him. Childish and petulant PGMOL!
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Not fond of Villa having gone there to watch us some years ago and heard some ugly shite.

Let's go there and play well again. Similar team, give Elliot another 90 to get this groove on, and another start for Quansah, one of the young players of the PL season.

Finish on wins for Klopp, and in the end he will give us what he really already did: optimism for the future.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
These looked ropey last night and were openly bickering with each other at the end.  If we start with intensity then I'm confident we'll take the game away from them.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:38:33 am
These looked ropey last night and were openly bickering with each other at the end.  If we start with intensity then I'm confident we'll take the game away from them.

Yeah, it's more the reverse of a few weeks ago. A knackered team and injury hit with a quick turnaround of games hitting the wall, whereas we're fresh.

A bit of a leveller is it's their last home game and a win puts them in the CL, so Villa Park and a night game should be rocking. Would have been better for us on a Sunday at 2pm, but they get the benefit of the extra day.

We should be winning as long as we're up for it. It's a bigger game for them, whereas it's a dead rubber for us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Fear is this becomes a dead rubber pre season type game on the assumption the other 2 win. Villa have fallen off a cliff and will be a mentally fragile after last nights result.
rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Aston Villa v Liverpool, Villa Park Mon 13 May 20:00
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:02:46 am
Fear is this becomes a dead rubber pre season type game on the assumption the other 2 win. Villa have fallen off a cliff and will be a mentally fragile after last nights result.
Why would you fear that? We have shit all to play for.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
