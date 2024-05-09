Jesus, some incredible bitterness. I'll be digging some of these posts in years to come when Xabi is at the helm!
Incredible amount of nonsense spouted, I'll include Ballague on this too (in him saying the manufactured nation state owned club were a possibility).
Xabi Alonso has an enormous connection to this club.
The only way he won't manage us in the future is if we turn him down.
We had next to no chance of getting him this summer as him leaving Leverkusen after just one full season would have been a very un-Alonso thing to do.
When Jurgen made his announcement, 95% of my thoughts were gutted hes going, the other 5 that it's a season too soon in regard to Alonso.
The manager we have coming on I have a great feeling about. His positivity, his attacking outlook, and the players he will inherit, we are talking only one or two major additions to the first team and we will challenge (especially if the charges get followed through on as we expect).
Alonso will be much further down the line hopefully (the further the better as it will mean we have a successful manager at the helm).