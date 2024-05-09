« previous next »
Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
I mean that (zero attachment to us) is actually demonstrably untrue but carry on if its helps you deal with the fact hes decided to stay loyal to Leverkusen

You cant really blame Xabi, he has built and formed a team, so why shouldnt he harvest the fruits. The rumours and trainer questions always come in inopportune moments so he cant really be blamed for not wanting to upset the apple cart when the team is on such a good run.
I hope Xabi and Leverkusen do the treble and go unbeaten, as it is something Bayern have never done. (being unbeaten)
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Jesus, some incredible bitterness. I'll be digging some of these posts in years to come when Xabi is at the helm! ;)
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
He's in his early 40's, he'll eventually will join us. Unless you think Madrid will get two decades out of him.?  ;D

So you're hoping that Slot ultimately will be a failure and we'll be able to get Alonso to replace him at some point in the future. Unless I'm reading that wrongly that is quite bizarre.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
I dont think Alonso being at Leverkusen is going to be very healthy for the new manager. Say he has a dodgy start, its one thing fans being agitated, its another thing fans being agitated and having a manager out there who people wanted.

No matter who the new manager is there will be bellends on here asking for him to be sacked if he doesn't win every game. There's always a Xabi love in on here anyway, ever since Gareth Barry was going to come in for him when he was fluttering his eyelashes at Madrid.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
I dont think Alonso being at Leverkusen is going to be very healthy for the new manager. Say he has a dodgy start, its one thing fans being agitated, its another thing fans being agitated and having a manager out there who people wanted.
But that's tough isn't it?
Isn't that the sulkiest any set of fans has ever been?
I really don't subscribe to that.

I'm not saying if Xabi went to City at any time I'll grow to dislike him - but sulking now and anticipating dislike now is really not healthy.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:20:04 pm
What year was it for Benfica? Looking through Benifca's previous seasons I can't see where they'd have gone that many unbeaten. They didn't have an unbeaten league season when or around when they won European trophies.

December 1963 - February 1965
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm
So you're hoping that Slot ultimately will be a failure and we'll be able to get Alonso to replace him at some point in the future. Unless I'm reading that wrongly that is quite bizarre.

Its a bit mad people waiting for him though. I mean its crazy enough people waiting for a player for 12 months, but there are people thinking about Alonso joining us in 5-10 years time. Thats a bit mad if you think about it.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm
Should've been us. Not bitter at all.

We were well beaten.

The best two teams are in the final.

That coach of theirs deserves immense credit for the way they play.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
Jesus, some incredible bitterness. I'll be digging some of these posts in years to come when Xabi is at the helm! ;)
Some of our fans are incredibly bitter. Just look at the comments about Mane when he left, that he's not a legend, glad he left becuase he didn't get on with Salah etc.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:21:51 pm
But that's tough isn't it?
Isn't that the sulkiest any set of fans has ever been?
I really don't subscribe to that.

I'm not saying if Xabi went to City at any time I'll grow to dislike him - but sulking now and anticipating dislike now is really not healthy.

Its human nature almost, the fear of missing out on what some people think might be the best manager around.

Personally, I always hated the anointed one tag that he was given, so I glad I have other join my club of hate.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Its a bit mad people waiting for him though. I mean its crazy enough people waiting for a player for 12 months, but there are people thinking about Alonso joining us in 5-10 years time. Thats a bit mad if you think about it.
Id prefer Slot to become our greatest manger ever and for it never to be an issue. However if things align in future then theres no reason at this time not to hope he may be a future manager.

But only if it makes sense at the time, not because Id like anyone to fail in the mean time.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
I dont think Alonso being at Leverkusen is going to be very healthy for the new manager. Say he has a dodgy start, its one thing fans being agitated, its another thing fans being agitated and having a manager out there who people wanted.
I'd suggest we'll do what we always do, get behind the manager. Those of us who go the game, that is, can't account for online/social media blerts.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm
December 1963 - February 1965

Makes sense. Although it encompasses 3 calendar years they didn't actually go a league season unbeaten, which confuses things, or win a European trophy within that run.

Leverkusen's achievement would be very unique if they go unbeaten and win the three trophies. Bayern have won two trebles in the last 11 years but that would top both even without a CL.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Id prefer Slot to become our greatest manger ever and for it never to be an issue. However if things align in future then theres no reason at this time not to hope he may be a future manager.

But thats a bit mad to think about dont you think? Alonso isnt staying at Leverkusen for a third season, it would literally take Slot to have us finish 6th or 7th to even think about. Most likely if we ever go for him it would be in 4 or 5 years time at the earliest and thats if he doesnt go somewhere like City.

Its just so long in the future that I dont even know how most people can even think about such a scenario.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:21:51 pm
But that's tough isn't it?
Isn't that the sulkiest any set of fans has ever been?
I really don't subscribe to that.

I'm not saying if Xabi went to City at any time I'll grow to dislike him - but sulking now and anticipating dislike now is really not healthy.
You're too old,John. That's the way we were all brought at the game, The Liverpool Way. Unless the club appoints Uncle Roy again. ;D
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
Jesus, some incredible bitterness. I'll be digging some of these posts in years to come when Xabi is at the helm! ;)

Incredible amount of nonsense spouted, I'll include Ballague on this too (in him saying the manufactured nation state owned club were a possibility).

Xabi Alonso has an enormous connection to this club.

The only way he won't manage us in the future is if we turn him down.

We had next to no chance of getting him this summer as him leaving Leverkusen after just one full season would have been a very un-Alonso thing to do.

When Jurgen made his announcement, 95% of my thoughts were gutted hes going, the other 5 that it's a season too soon in regard to Alonso.

The manager we have coming on I have a great feeling about. His positivity, his attacking outlook, and the players he will inherit, we are talking only one or two major additions to the first team and we will challenge (especially if the charges get followed through on as we expect).

Alonso will be much further down the line hopefully (the further the better as it will mean we have a successful manager at the helm).
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Unsuccessful in the uefa ballot for champions league final tickets this morning. Gutted for the wife as it looks like itll be the 2nd time now Madrid have been over here and she has missed out on going to the final. (We was in Spain for a wedding the year they played in Cardiff :butt but at least I got to take her to the parade the day after )
And Resale sites starting price is £1500 quid so thats a non-starter.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
But thats a bit mad to think about dont you think? Alonso isnt staying at Leverkusen for a third season, it would literally take Slot to have us finish 6th or 7th to even think about. Most likely if we ever go for him it would be in 4 or 5 years time at the earliest and thats if he doesnt go somewhere like City.

Its just so long in the future that I dont even know how most people can even think about such a scenario.
Xabis in his early 40s hes potentially got 20 years ahead of him as a manager. Its not that far fetched to imagine.

But its not like i spend time thinking about it, equally not that mad to imagine that at some point in the future it could happen.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm
So you're hoping that Slot ultimately will be a failure and we'll be able to get Alonso to replace him at some point in the future. Unless I'm reading that wrongly that is quite bizarre.

Do you really think Slot will be with us for longer than Klopp, which is 9 years?
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Honestly, I'm really delighted for Xabi and I'm glad he decided to stay there for at least another season - it's the right move for his career at this point, shows he's loyal to his team and that he's taken the time to think it through calmly. It all bodes well for his managerial career and then if he ever does take the hot seat at Anfield he's hopefully all the better prepared for sustained success. If he doesn't, good luck to him.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
Do you really think Slot will be with us for longer than Klopp, which is 9 years?
Surely his length of service would be predicated upon the success he and the team achieve.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Red-4-Ever on Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
Honestly, I'm really delighted for Xabi and I'm glad he decided to stay there for at least another season - it's the right move for his career at this point, shows he's loyal to his team and that he's taken the time to think it through calmly. It all bodes well for his managerial career and then if he ever does take the hot seat at Anfield he's hopefully all the better prepared for sustained success. If he doesn't, good luck to him.

Some balanced sense!

Anything can happen in the ridiculous world of football. For all we know, he could go to Abu Dhabi. Hopefully expectations are managed and if he doesn't end up at Anfield at some stage, there will have been a reason which ultimately meant he wasn't going to be the right person for us anyway.

One thing Klopp has shown us is that getting the right fit for the culture of Liverpool is critical,
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:09:52 pm
Should've been us. Not bitter at all.

We have had a good season but its safe to say we massively underachieved in the Europa League. Atalanta were not that good, we should have beat them and we should be looking forward to a final.

Ultimately, we were shite and we deservedly got knocked out.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
When was the last time a manager rose to such prominence so quickly? Klopp at Dortmund? Mourinho at Porto? If every club had to hire a new manager tomorrow, you'd think only Klopp, Guardiola and maybe Ancelotti would have more suitors than Xabi.

Know that they beat us, but would actually quite like Atalanta to win the final. Leverkusen may already have a double by then, so they've had an incredible season no matter what, while Atalanta have only won a single trophy ever, and have been punching above their weight under Gasperini despite losing key players every year.
Guardiola won the treble in his first season as a manager.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Hopefully if the first season doesn't go well for our new manager, Xabi can be tempted to join us.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Hopefully if the first season doesn't go well for our new manager, Xabi can be tempted to join us.

And so it begins.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:04:30 pm
No chance it happens IMO

We made them look so much better than they are.

Yes we matched up well for them in that under Klopp we rely so much on athleticism to be effective, and when that's missing, as it has been for two seasons, teams who are athletic and press us can exploit that. They swarmed all over us from the kick off, and bar Kelleher getting his head in the way of the ball we'd have been behind before everyone had got to their seats. Koopmeiners, who I'm not sure of in terms of how good he is, had a field day up against the 6.

We were ambushed basically. Overrun, overpowered, bullied. Very similar to what we used to do to teams.

The hope is that Slot being a manger whose teams are based on intensity and the press will bring in the one or two players in the weak points in the team so we can address the issues.

Leverkusen are much more methodical and patient in their play so it's a totally different opponent. If they play to their ability they will be too much for Atalanta. It is a final though.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Yes we matched up well for them in that under Klopp we rely so much on athleticism to be effective, and when that's missing, as it has been for two seasons, teams who are athletic and press us can exploit that. They swarmed all over us from the kick off, and bar Kelleher getting his head in the way of the ball we'd have been behind before everyone had got to their seats. Koopmeiners, who I'm not sure of in terms of how good he is, had a field day up against the 6.

We were ambushed basically. Overrun, overpowered, bullied. Very similar to what we used to do to teams.

The hope is that Slot being a manger whose teams are based on intensity and the press will bring in the one or two players in the weak points in the team so we can address the issues.

Leverkusen are much more methodical and patient in their play so it's a totally different opponent. If they play to their ability they will be too much for Atalanta. It is a final though.


Leverkusen are basically another Arsenal or City. Its quite clear that Alonso and Arteta have taken a lot from Guardiola.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Hopefully if the first season doesn't go well for our new manager, Xabi can be tempted to join us.
I think the first season would have to be dreadful for us to give up on Slot so soon, its not something we do. I dont think anyone would actually hope for him not to succeed surely?
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
just watchin Bl v Roma. Footy is fkd. Cheating goalies etc I'm prolly done with footy
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Its a bit mad people waiting for him though. I mean its crazy enough people waiting for a player for 12 months, but there are people thinking about Alonso joining us in 5-10 years time. Thats a bit mad if you think about it.

It's not that deep, just a nice romantic potential down the road.

Slot still here in ten years with five league titles would obviously be the preference.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
I'd like to see Atalanta win the europa final. Really well organised team punching above their weight. They are tiny club and always somewhat of a feeder club in the past.

I have no sentiment towards Alonso. Obviously he was a top player for us always found the adulation for him a bit OTT. He 5hrew Rafa under a bus and snubbed the chance to manage us so whatever.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:00:06 pm
And so it begins.

I'm obviously not saying that i think he will, it's just nice to think we wouldn't be up shit creek if it were to happen.  :P
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
I've just seen the scores. Well done Xabi. Well done Atalanta too.

I'm also delighted that the despicable Roma are out. Villa too.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Glad Villa got humiliated, couldn't happen to a nicer set of fans.  :wave
