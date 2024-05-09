No chance it happens IMO



We made them look so much better than they are.



Yes we matched up well for them in that under Klopp we rely so much on athleticism to be effective, and when that's missing, as it has been for two seasons, teams who are athletic and press us can exploit that. They swarmed all over us from the kick off, and bar Kelleher getting his head in the way of the ball we'd have been behind before everyone had got to their seats. Koopmeiners, who I'm not sure of in terms of how good he is, had a field day up against the 6.We were ambushed basically. Overrun, overpowered, bullied. Very similar to what we used to do to teams.The hope is that Slot being a manger whose teams are based on intensity and the press will bring in the one or two players in the weak points in the team so we can address the issues.Leverkusen are much more methodical and patient in their play so it's a totally different opponent. If they play to their ability they will be too much for Atalanta. It is a final though.