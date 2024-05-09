Id prefer Slot to become our greatest manger ever and for it never to be an issue. However if things align in future then theres no reason at this time not to hope he may be a future manager.



But thats a bit mad to think about dont you think? Alonso isnt staying at Leverkusen for a third season, it would literally take Slot to have us finish 6th or 7th to even think about. Most likely if we ever go for him it would be in 4 or 5 years time at the earliest and thats if he doesnt go somewhere like City.Its just so long in the future that I dont even know how most people can even think about such a scenario.