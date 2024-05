Iíd prefer Slot to become our greatest manger ever and for it never to be an issue. However if things align in future then thereís no reason at this time not to hope he may be a future manager.



But thats a bit mad to think about dont you think? Alonso isnt staying at Leverkusen for a third season, it would literally take Slot to have us finish 6th or 7th to even think about. Most likely if we ever go for him it would be in 4 or 5 years time at the earliest and thats if he doesnt go somewhere like City.Its just so long in the future that I dont even know how most people can even think about such a scenario.