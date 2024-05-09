« previous next »
Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May

mobydick

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1000 on: Today at 10:20:39 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:13:04 pm
I mean that (zero attachment to us) is actually demonstrably untrue but carry on if its helps you deal with the fact hes decided to stay loyal to Leverkusen

You cant really blame Xabi, he has built and formed a team, so why shouldnt he harvest the fruits. The rumours and trainer questions always come in inopportune moments so he cant really be blamed for not wanting to upset the apple cart when the team is on such a good run.
I hope Xabi and Leverkusen do the treble and go unbeaten, as it is something Bayern have never done. (being unbeaten)
DangerScouse

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1001 on: Today at 10:20:49 pm
Jesus, some incredible bitterness. I'll be digging some of these posts in years to come when Xabi is at the helm! ;)
Lad

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1002 on: Today at 10:21:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:59:00 pm
He's in his early 40's, he'll eventually will join us. Unless you think Madrid will get two decades out of him.?  ;D

So you're hoping that Slot ultimately will be a failure and we'll be able to get Alonso to replace him at some point in the future. Unless I'm reading that wrongly that is quite bizarre.
smicer07

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1003 on: Today at 10:21:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:25 pm
I dont think Alonso being at Leverkusen is going to be very healthy for the new manager. Say he has a dodgy start, its one thing fans being agitated, its another thing fans being agitated and having a manager out there who people wanted.

No matter who the new manager is there will be bellends on here asking for him to be sacked if he doesn't win every game. There's always a Xabi love in on here anyway, ever since Gareth Barry was going to come in for him when he was fluttering his eyelashes at Madrid.
John C

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1004 on: Today at 10:21:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:25 pm
I dont think Alonso being at Leverkusen is going to be very healthy for the new manager. Say he has a dodgy start, its one thing fans being agitated, its another thing fans being agitated and having a manager out there who people wanted.
But that's tough isn't it?
Isn't that the sulkiest any set of fans has ever been?
I really don't subscribe to that.

I'm not saying if Xabi went to City at any time I'll grow to dislike him - but sulking now and anticipating dislike now is really not healthy.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1005 on: Today at 10:22:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:20:04 pm
What year was it for Benfica? Looking through Benifca's previous seasons I can't see where they'd have gone that many unbeaten. They didn't have an unbeaten league season when or around when they won European trophies.

December 1963 - February 1965
killer-heels

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1006 on: Today at 10:22:45 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:21:27 pm
So you're hoping that Slot ultimately will be a failure and we'll be able to get Alonso to replace him at some point in the future. Unless I'm reading that wrongly that is quite bizarre.

Its a bit mad people waiting for him though. I mean its crazy enough people waiting for a player for 12 months, but there are people thinking about Alonso joining us in 5-10 years time. Thats a bit mad if you think about it.
KC7

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1007 on: Today at 10:23:10 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:09:52 pm
Should've been us. Not bitter at all.

We were well beaten.

The best two teams are in the final.

That coach of theirs deserves immense credit for the way they play.
I've been a good boy

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1008 on: Today at 10:25:00 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:20:49 pm
Jesus, some incredible bitterness. I'll be digging some of these posts in years to come when Xabi is at the helm! ;)
Some of our fans are incredibly bitter. Just look at the comments about Mane when he left, that he's not a legend, glad he left becuase he didn't get on with Salah etc.
oojason

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1009 on: Today at 10:25:31 pm
killer-heels

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1010 on: Today at 10:26:24 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:21:51 pm
But that's tough isn't it?
Isn't that the sulkiest any set of fans has ever been?
I really don't subscribe to that.

I'm not saying if Xabi went to City at any time I'll grow to dislike him - but sulking now and anticipating dislike now is really not healthy.

Its human nature almost, the fear of missing out on what some people think might be the best manager around.

Personally, I always hated the anointed one tag that he was given, so I glad I have other join my club of hate.
duvva 💅

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1011 on: Today at 10:26:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:45 pm
Its a bit mad people waiting for him though. I mean its crazy enough people waiting for a player for 12 months, but there are people thinking about Alonso joining us in 5-10 years time. Thats a bit mad if you think about it.
Id prefer Slot to become our greatest manger ever and for it never to be an issue. However if things align in future then theres no reason at this time not to hope he may be a future manager.

But only if it makes sense at the time, not because Id like anyone to fail in the mean time.
Baby Huey

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1012 on: Today at 10:27:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:17:25 pm
I dont think Alonso being at Leverkusen is going to be very healthy for the new manager. Say he has a dodgy start, its one thing fans being agitated, its another thing fans being agitated and having a manager out there who people wanted.
I'd suggest we'll do what we always do, get behind the manager. Those of us who go the game, that is, can't account for online/social media blerts.
Fromola

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1013 on: Today at 10:27:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:22:21 pm
December 1963 - February 1965

Makes sense. Although it encompasses 3 calendar years they didn't actually go a league season unbeaten, which confuses things, or win a European trophy within that run.

Leverkusen's achievement would be very unique if they go unbeaten and win the three trophies. Bayern have won two trebles in the last 11 years but that would top both even without a CL.
killer-heels

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1014 on: Today at 10:29:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:26:48 pm
Id prefer Slot to become our greatest manger ever and for it never to be an issue. However if things align in future then theres no reason at this time not to hope he may be a future manager.

But thats a bit mad to think about dont you think? Alonso isnt staying at Leverkusen for a third season, it would literally take Slot to have us finish 6th or 7th to even think about. Most likely if we ever go for him it would be in 4 or 5 years time at the earliest and thats if he doesnt go somewhere like City.

Its just so long in the future that I dont even know how most people can even think about such a scenario.
Baby Huey

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #1015 on: Today at 10:29:59 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:21:51 pm
But that's tough isn't it?
Isn't that the sulkiest any set of fans has ever been?
I really don't subscribe to that.

I'm not saying if Xabi went to City at any time I'll grow to dislike him - but sulking now and anticipating dislike now is really not healthy.
You're too old,John. That's the way we were all brought at the game, The Liverpool Way. Unless the club appoints Uncle Roy again. ;D
