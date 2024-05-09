I mean that (zero attachment to us) is actually demonstrably untrue but carry on if its helps you deal with the fact hes decided to stay loyal to Leverkusen
You cant really blame Xabi, he has built and formed a team, so why shouldnt he harvest the fruits. The rumours and trainer questions always come in inopportune moments so he cant really be blamed for not wanting to upset the apple cart when the team is on such a good run.
I hope Xabi and Leverkusen do the treble and go unbeaten, as it is something Bayern have never done. (being unbeaten)