It's so fucking easy to say in hindsight that we should have replaced the midfield after 21/22, but no one was calling for a mass overhaul at the time. And I'm sure that very much includes Klopp himself given that he went out of his way to get Henderson a new contract.



In an ideal world, Klopp would have signed Tchouameni that summer and that would have been that. Do you think that alone would have won us anything more than we have over the last two seasons? The answer is no.



No one is claiming we should have replaced the midfield after 21/22, the original post said the midfield rebuild should have started after 21/22. And yes, there were loads of people saying that. And yes, genuinely, Tchouameni at 6 in 22/23 would have made a colossal difference. We'd still have had Henderson in the team too often but it would have been night and day to have athleticism in the team at 6 that season. Remember, we've not actually changed the forward line or the defence this season and yet, for large portions of it, looked like a totally different team thanks to some extra midfielders, which shows the impact that a signing can have. Give us the elite athleticism and ball playing of a Tchouaemeni in 21/22 and who knows what would have happened. And of course this season put Tchouameni in this team alongside Mac and Szoboslai/Jones/Elliot/Grav and yes, we may well win the league.For whatever reason there was an obsession, on here as much as with the club, with 'the right player'. It was the narrative in 20/21 with CBs and again in 21/22 with CMs. It ended up burning us badly with Bellingham last summer. For whatever reason we became so focussed on that that we left Klopp without the tools he needed on at least two occasions. The second time we were a genuinely mid table team in terms of results and performances for a significant part of the season until we pulled ourselves together for the last couple of months. How could a mid 80s team this season have been so bad last season? Because we fell asleep on the job and neglected the engine room for years.