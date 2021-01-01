« previous next »
It's so fucking easy to say in hindsight that we should have replaced the midfield after 21/22, but no one was calling for a mass overhaul at the time. And I'm sure that very much includes Klopp himself given that he went out of his way to get Henderson a new contract.

In an ideal world, Klopp would have signed Tchouameni that summer and that would have been that. Do you think that alone would have won us anything more than we have over the last two seasons? The answer is no.

No one is claiming we should have replaced the midfield after 21/22, the original post said the midfield rebuild should have started after 21/22. And yes, there were loads of people saying that. And yes, genuinely, Tchouameni at 6 in 22/23 would have made a colossal difference. We'd still have had Henderson in the team too often but it would have been night and day to have athleticism in the team at 6 that season. Remember, we've not actually changed the forward line or the defence this season and yet, for large portions of it, looked like a totally different team thanks to some extra midfielders, which shows the impact that a signing can have. Give us the elite athleticism and ball playing of a Tchouaemeni in 21/22 and who knows what would have happened. And of course this season put Tchouameni in this team alongside Mac and Szoboslai/Jones/Elliot/Grav and yes, we may well win the league.

For whatever reason there was an obsession, on here as much as with the club, with 'the right player'. It was the narrative in 20/21 with CBs and again in 21/22 with CMs. It ended up burning us badly with Bellingham last summer. For whatever reason we became so focussed on that that we left Klopp without the tools he needed on at least two occasions. The second time we were a genuinely mid table team in terms of results and performances for a significant part of the season until we pulled ourselves together for the last couple of months. How could a mid 80s team this season have been so bad last season? Because we fell asleep on the job and neglected the engine room for years.
History will say 6 finals in 11 years. Likely 6 wins. But anyone who has watched it unfold is wondering what the fuck is going on? Honestly some hoodoo magic going down. That offside call is absolutely mental as well.

Absolutely reeks that call. The linesman completely ignores the proper procedure.
That offside decision by the linesman/referee looks worse and worse every time you look at it. A truly shocking piece of refereeing. I'd be absolutely livid if it happened to us.

If it happened to us people would be screaming corruption, and you couldn't really blame them for it.

Problem with shit decisions and corruption is they are impossible to tell apart, this is why so much of it has happened in the game. Except for in England of course, those type of things don't go on here.
'I feel so sorry for him' - No Kane, no gain for Bayern

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/czvj5nddyj0o

Hate Real Madrid, but based on the pathetic piece above, kind of happy it won't be all about Kane in the final (thought it will be all about Bellingham).

Yea read that earlier and nearly spewed.  Taking off an injured striker caused Neuer to spill the ball and a lino to make a bad call. The absence of any logic is mental.
I think there were many shouts about our midfield in 21/22. I was one of them for sure. You generally need to refresh your squad every now and then, we really have not done that.

I can't stop laughing that supporting Real Madrid is not associated with any negative experiences. Their most recent lowest point is probably watching Hazard achieve lows and more lows. Going further back, probably not being able to advance to CL quarterfinals or whatever it was. Always something.

We don't know what would have happened if Marciniak hold the whistle but unfortunately he didn't. We have all the tools to make sure decisions are correct but it still not always helps unfortunately. Do not wish anybody bad but as a long-term Marciniak's enemy I'll gladly see something take him down a peg or two.
No one is claiming we should have replaced the midfield after 21/22, the original post said the midfield rebuild should have started after 21/22. And yes, there were loads of people saying that. And yes, genuinely, Tchouameni at 6 in 22/23 would have made a colossal difference. We'd still have had Henderson in the team too often but it would have been night and day to have athleticism in the team at 6 that season. Remember, we've not actually changed the forward line or the defence this season and yet, for large portions of it, looked like a totally different team thanks to some extra midfielders, which shows the impact that a signing can have. Give us the elite athleticism and ball playing of a Tchouaemeni in 21/22 and who knows what would have happened. And of course this season put Tchouameni in this team alongside Mac and Szoboslai/Jones/Elliot/Grav and yes, we may well win the league.

For whatever reason there was an obsession, on here as much as with the club, with 'the right player'. It was the narrative in 20/21 with CBs and again in 21/22 with CMs. It ended up burning us badly with Bellingham last summer. For whatever reason we became so focussed on that that we left Klopp without the tools he needed on at least two occasions. The second time we were a genuinely mid table team in terms of results and performances for a significant part of the season until we pulled ourselves together for the last couple of months. How could a mid 80s team this season have been so bad last season? Because we fell asleep on the job and neglected the engine room for years.

Honestly, it's just fucking boring. Could we have signed more/better players in 2020 and 2022? Of course. But we didn't and people need to get over it. Yet there is a group of posters on here who instead like to bring it up pretty much every time they post, on any and every thread, regardless of how related it is. Here we are on a thread about semi-final games, in a tournament we weren't even in, discussing it.

The club/owners/coaches aren't going to get every decision right. Not every transfer window will be a success and not every season will go well. That's football, or at least that's how football should be. But no, people want to continue harking back to issues from four years ago, for no real reason other than just to shit on Liverpool. As I said, it's boring as fuck.

We're behind at half time? We should have signed a defender in 2020/2021. One of our rivals wins a match? We should have signed a midfielder in 2021/2022. Yawn, yawn, yawn.
Real know exactly when to give Vinicius the ball, PSG midfield failed miserably in picking out Mbappe. Real will win the final comfortably.

I think that's partly down to game intelligence of Mbappe though. He calls for the ball in situations where he has no right to receive it and because the side is centred around him he usually receives it. Vinicius is far more part of the team fabric.
Honestly, it's just fucking boring. Could we have signed more/better players in 2020 and 2022? Of course. But we didn't and people need to get over it. Yet there is a group of posters on here who instead like to bring it up pretty much every time they post, on any and every thread, regardless of how related it is. Here we are on a thread about semi-final games, in a tournament we weren't even in, discussing it.

The club/owners/coaches aren't going to get every decision right. Not every transfer window will be a success and not every season will go well. That's football, or at least that's how football should be. But no, people want to continue harking back to issues from four years ago, for no real reason other than just to shit on Liverpool. As I said, it's boring as fuck.

We're behind at half time? We should have signed a defender in 2020/2021. One of our rivals wins a match? We should have signed a midfielder in 2021/2022. Yawn, yawn, yawn.

Well said, it's fucking boring.
