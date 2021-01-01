No one is claiming we should have replaced the midfield after 21/22, the original post said the midfield rebuild should have started after 21/22. And yes, there were loads of people saying that. And yes, genuinely, Tchouameni at 6 in 22/23 would have made a colossal difference. We'd still have had Henderson in the team too often but it would have been night and day to have athleticism in the team at 6 that season. Remember, we've not actually changed the forward line or the defence this season and yet, for large portions of it, looked like a totally different team thanks to some extra midfielders, which shows the impact that a signing can have. Give us the elite athleticism and ball playing of a Tchouaemeni in 21/22 and who knows what would have happened. And of course this season put Tchouameni in this team alongside Mac and Szoboslai/Jones/Elliot/Grav and yes, we may well win the league.
For whatever reason there was an obsession, on here as much as with the club, with 'the right player'. It was the narrative in 20/21 with CBs and again in 21/22 with CMs. It ended up burning us badly with Bellingham last summer. For whatever reason we became so focussed on that that we left Klopp without the tools he needed on at least two occasions. The second time we were a genuinely mid table team in terms of results and performances for a significant part of the season until we pulled ourselves together for the last couple of months. How could a mid 80s team this season have been so bad last season? Because we fell asleep on the job and neglected the engine room for years.
Honestly, it's just fucking boring. Could we have signed more/better players in 2020 and 2022? Of course. But we didn't and people need to get over it. Yet there is a group of posters on here who instead like to bring it up pretty much every time they post, on any and every thread, regardless of how related it is. Here we are on a thread about semi-final games, in a tournament we weren't even in, discussing it.
The club/owners/coaches aren't going to get every decision right. Not every transfer window will be a success and not every season will go well. That's football, or at least that's how football should be. But no, people want to continue harking back to issues from four years ago, for no real reason other than just to shit on Liverpool. As I said, it's boring as fuck.
We're behind at half time? We should have signed a defender in 2020/2021. One of our rivals wins a match? We should have signed a midfielder in 2021/2022. Yawn, yawn, yawn.