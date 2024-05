Karius in goal, plus a workmanlike midfield (Milner, Hendo and Gini). Really we did remarkably well to reach the final.



The Paris debacle, when it did finally start we had so many chances. The midfield was goosed though. Should have been Hendo's last game for us as his closing down numbers had been on the decline. Fabinho and Thiago both barely fit. The midfield rebuild should have started straight after that but it was completely neglected. It was a massive oversight. The next two exits were pretty terrible in losing comprehensively at home 5-2 to Madrid and 3-0 to Atalanta.



Realistically it was just the Paris game where we should have won.



We always got Madrid at the worst time. Last season we were shite and had no midfield - hardly a wonder they were able to dominate and we blew ourselves out after 20 minutes (where we were all over them and went 2-0 up). 20/21 we faced them with Kabak and Phillips at centre back and the midfield a mess as Fabinho and Henderson were both injured. Kiev final was a year too early as well. Inadequate goalkeeper and a midfield that was no match for Casemiro/Kroos/Modric at their peak which was a good blend of a midfield. We were great going forward at the time though but they crocked Salah early which stymied us further.