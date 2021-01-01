Might go down those substitutions as the worst ever seen in the Champions League. Absolute fucking madness to change it.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
You cant put your flag up there.
Tuchel you donkey!!! Thrown it away with the help of Neur.. poor bastard had such a good game then one massive error costs his team. Anyone else really hate Mcmanaman, insufferable prick.
All that rubbish about Real being Franco's club is so stupid.They're quite clearly the devil's club. 100% owned by Satan, Beelzebub, the Dark Lord, Mephistopheles, etc etc etc.
Why isn't this being checked?
I'd be furious if that was us, just incredible.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
So sick of Real Madrid.
The Kurse of Kane is alive and well.
Frist season since 2012 Bayern not won anything, Harry Kane ladies and gentlemen!
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]