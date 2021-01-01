« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May  (Read 6806 times)

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:58:47 pm »
Never seen the ref signal the extra minutes like that before, is that a thing?
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Butter Keks on Today at 09:57:09 pm
Might go down those substitutions as the worst ever seen in the Champions League. Absolute fucking madness to change it.

Maybe hes saving their legs for the weekend
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:59:15 pm »
Youd be so devastated right now if youre a Bayern fan.

I know they are spoilt with their domestic league dominance, but this must sting for them.

Shit subs, and an absolute clanger from their keeper. Im glad were neutrals watching this!
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:59:26 pm »
Still, better these jammy pricks than City.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
You cant put your flag up there.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:59:49 pm »
Even if Bayern somehow got this to ET, they dont have the legs for it
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:59:56 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:59:38 pm
You cant put your flag up there.

Bizarre
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #647 on: Today at 10:00:12 pm »
Well that was infuriating to even non-Bayern fans. As someone else said, I'm glad it's not us.

Neuer and Tuchel should apologize after that. The new manager needs to phase out Neuer as well, he's done.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm »
All that rubbish about Real being Franco's club is so stupid.

They're quite clearly the devil's club. 100% owned by Satan, Beelzebub, the Dark Lord, Mephistopheles, etc etc etc.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:00:28 pm »
Anyone ever hear McManaman sound this excited about us? Does my head in the over-annunciating minG. :knob
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:00:36 pm »
poor that, flagging then.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:00:42 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:57:46 pm
Tuchel you donkey!!! Thrown it away with the help of Neur.. poor bastard had such a good game then one massive error costs his team.

Anyone else really hate Mcmanaman, insufferable prick.

Not quite there yet but working my way to it and i used to idolise him in the 90's before he f*cked off
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:00:47 pm »
Tuchel means Tissue in Finland. And Thomas translates to Bum in Finnish as well.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:00:49 pm »
Why isn't this being checked?
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:00:50 pm »
Hoeness and Rummenigge will throw Tuchel off the bus in Madrid.  ;D
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:01:13 pm »
I'd be furious if that was us, just incredible.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:01:18 pm »
Muller shouting like mad
Done precisely nothing
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #657 on: Today at 10:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:00:13 pm
All that rubbish about Real being Franco's club is so stupid.

They're quite clearly the devil's club. 100% owned by Satan, Beelzebub, the Dark Lord, Mephistopheles, etc etc etc.

Yep.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #658 on: Today at 10:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:00:49 pm
Why isn't this being checked?

Cos he put the flag up
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #659 on: Today at 10:01:37 pm »
.
'Bayern Munich disallowed goal against Real Madrid 90+13 mins' - https://dubz.link/v/jt32vg

^ The linesman couldn't wait to put his flag up - baffling as the Bayern player who headed the ball looked to be onside and setup the goal... instead of simply wating and letting the VAR sort it out to be sure - especially given the offside was so close... aaful officiating. A job with the PGMOL surely awaits.






Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
 :(
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:01:40 pm »
Not sure that was offside?
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:01:41 pm »
He's fucked this up badly, De Ligt might have been onside
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm »
Wow Shocking refereeing
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #664 on: Today at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 10:01:13 pm
I'd be furious if that was us, just incredible.
Outrageous, I'd be fucking livid. They've been robbed there.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #665 on: Today at 10:01:56 pm »
Frist season since 2012 Bayern not won anything, Harry Kane ladies and gentlemen!
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #666 on: Today at 10:02:02 pm »
Sick of seeing RM in the CL final, pricks its better than ABFC though.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #667 on: Today at 10:02:04 pm »
Tommy Tickles parting gift.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #668 on: Today at 10:02:26 pm »
Robbed that's a gooaaaal
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #669 on: Today at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:55:49 pm
So sick of Real Madrid.

Join the (very very long) queue Jill.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #670 on: Today at 10:02:55 pm »
I mean If i ever hear from someone that Tuchel is a top manager, I will seriously break some stuff.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #671 on: Today at 10:02:57 pm »
Get in, dont want Bayern pulling ahead of us in the overall CL wins.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #672 on: Today at 10:03:02 pm »
How the fuck is Marciniak seen as the best ref in the world  :lmao
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #673 on: Today at 10:03:05 pm »
That's criminal from the referee that, absolutely criminal.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #674 on: Today at 10:03:37 pm »
I wish we had the luck that Real have.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #675 on: Today at 10:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:48:30 pm
The Kurse of Kane is alive and well.

:D
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #676 on: Today at 10:03:43 pm »
Thats was ridiculous from Lino putting his flag up there. That kind of thing normally happens to us.

Spare a thought for Harry Kane right now ..:lmao
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #677 on: Today at 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:01:56 pm
Frist season since 2012 Bayern not won anything, Harry Kane ladies and gentlemen!
He is due to win the preseason tournament in the States
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #678 on: Today at 10:04:09 pm »
Tuchel attempted a poor man's Catenaccio tactics at the end.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
« Reply #679 on: Today at 10:04:24 pm »
He looks on to me but also the real defender heads it also.

Absurd decision that was, Id be going ballistic.
