Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
Did fancy dortmund you know

PSG are a lot of nothing. Have been almost there entire oil era. Play farmers every week you'll come unstuck when it's time to play for real
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
In 2012, Edin Terzić watched Dortmund win their last Bundesliga title  under Jürgen Klopp  as a fan.

After holding different roles at the club, including assistant coach and technical director, he has now taken them to a Champions League final as its head coach.  🟨 ⬛️


Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm
There's more than a hint of us in 2005 about Dortmund.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
In 2012, Edin Terzić watched Dortmund win their last Bundesliga title  under Jürgen Klopp  as a fan.

After holding different roles at the club, including assistant coach and technical director, he has now taken them to a Champions League final as its head coach.  🟨 ⬛️



It's a lovely story isn't it. There is hope for football yet  :wave

Clubs like PSG and 115 should be put in the dustbin of history.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
VAR screwing over an oil club. Love to see it.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:01:59 pm
Well in Dortmund! 1997 all over again, winning both legs of the semi final 1-0.

Would love for them to win it. Beat Bayern and avenge 2013 or beat Real who took their best player last summer. Pretty sweet either way if they can manage it.

This Bayern team is a shadow of that 2013 team too, they are incredibly beatable.  Although, BVB isnt as good as that 2013 team either, although this team cost a hell of a lot more ;D

Hummels and Reus played in that game. BVB assistant coach Sven Bender did too.  Nuri Sahin, the other assistant coach of BVB started on the bench.

Neuer and Müller both started too.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 10:21:23 pm

'PSG have spent more than 2 billion since their Qatari takeover in 2011 and still don't have a Champions League to show for it 💰👀'




^ https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1787955593673617595



PSG's record in the Champions League since becoming sportswashers...



^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1cmn6c0/psg_record_in_the_champions_league_ever_since_the

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Couldn't be happier for the Qatari sportswashers!
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 10:25:28 pm

Well in Emre - captaining these to the final.

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm
^ love it !
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 10:27:04 pm
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm

'PSG 0-1 Dortmund | Champions League Semi-Final Highlights' - 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zoTx2TNlcOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zoTx2TNlcOk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zoTx2TNlcOk
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
In 2012, Edin Terzić watched Dortmund win their last Bundesliga title  under Jürgen Klopp  as a fan.

After holding different roles at the club, including assistant coach and technical director, he has now taken them to a Champions League final as its head coach.  🟨 ⬛️



That's a bit sensationalist.
He worked at the club as a scout and youth coach from 2010-2013. 
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
In 2012, Edin Terzić watched Dortmund win their last Bundesliga title  under Jürgen Klopp  as a fan.

After holding different roles at the club, including assistant coach and technical director, he has now taken them to a Champions League final as its head coach.  🟨 ⬛️




So that's what happened to Mocksy from Auf Wiedersehen .
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #214 on: Today at 12:07:07 am
Everyone laugh at Qatar. :lmao
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #215 on: Today at 12:26:08 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:07:07 am
Everyone laugh at Qatar. :lmao
At least they are better than Soudi Arabia FC, but can't measure up to Abu Dhabi FC.

What's next Teheran Pacifists FC?
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #216 on: Today at 02:17:58 am
PSG players did Haaland's meditation celebration after eliminating Dortmund from the UCL in 2020. Dortmund kept the receipts and just clapped back 😂


https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1787956730313289963
 ;D
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #217 on: Today at 02:27:36 am
It's never not funny when Qatar FC fail in the CL, got to admire how consistently shite they are in that competition  ;D Mbappe best player in the world lol

Got to feel for Sancho though, he could have been starting for the biggest club in the world, getting battered by the likes of Crystal Palace etc. instead he now has to go and play in a CL final.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #218 on: Today at 03:50:42 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm
That's a bit sensationalist.
He worked at the club as a scout and youth coach from 2010-2013.


yeah it is a bit! But he is from the area and is a lifelong BVB fan.  Interesting character really, a son of a Bosnian and Croatian, brought up speaking Yugoslavian at home, and a dual Croatian/ German national.

Its funny really, as BVB fans have spent the season wishing him gone.  After the end of season debacle of last season, and the serious underachievement in the league this season, it seemed clear hed be sacked. But of course, all of a sudden here they are, 1 game from winning the CL!  But he really isnt consdiered a very good coach.
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #219 on: Today at 08:31:09 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm
That's a bit sensationalist.
He worked at the club as a scout and youth coach from 2010-2013.

Boooo..

Barney the Grinch spoiling a redemption story. ;)
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Reply #220 on: Today at 09:47:02 am
PSG are proper shite.

I hope Mbappe never wins a CL.
