Well in Dortmund! 1997 all over again, winning both legs of the semi final 1-0.



Would love for them to win it. Beat Bayern and avenge 2013 or beat Real who took their best player last summer. Pretty sweet either way if they can manage it.



This Bayern team is a shadow of that 2013 team too, they are incredibly beatable. Although, BVB isnt as good as that 2013 team either, although this team cost a hell of a lot moreHummels and Reus played in that game. BVB assistant coach Sven Bender did too. Nuri Sahin, the other assistant coach of BVB started on the bench.Neuer and Müller both started too.