Author Topic: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May  (Read 365 times)

Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
TUESDAY 7TH MAY

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

PSG V Borussia Dortmund 20:00 (Agg 0-1) TNT SPORTS 1

WEDNESDAY 8TH MAY

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Real Madrid V Bayern Munich 20:00 (Agg 2-2) TNT SPORTS 1

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Club Brugge V Fiorentina 17:45 (Agg 2-3) TNT SPORTS 2

THURSDAY 9TH MAY

EUROPA LEAGUE

Atalanta V Olympique Marseille 20:00 (Agg 1-1) TNT SPORTS 3
Bayer Leverkusen V Roma 20:00 (Agg 2-0) TNT SPORTS 2

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Olympiakos Piraeus V Aston Villa 20:00 (Agg 4-2) TNT SPORTS 1
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
UEFA's Champions League / Europa / Conference matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com (all on TNT Sport)

UEFA's Champions League / Europa / Conference matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.1stream.me : www.dlhd.sx : https://nizarstream.com : https://the.streameast.app : https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.hesgoals.top : www.techclips.net/schedule : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.hes-goals.io : www.footybite.to : www.elixx.xyz : https://foot.soccerstreams100.io : https://crackstreamsfree.com



A note...

Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.

Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...

Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... Good luck with it. :wave



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


CL: https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Champions_League
EL: https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_League
ECL: https://twitter.com/europacnfleague : www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaconferenceleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_UEFA_Europa_Conference_League

https://twitter.com/footballontnt : www.tntsports.co.uk/football : www.youtube.com/@TNTSports/videos : 'The Goals Show' is live on TNT Sport 5 (https://twitter.com/acjimbo)


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://dasfootball.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Hope all the German teams get through - and Atalanta
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Enjoyed watching all 4 CL/EL semis last week without the TNT love-in for premiership clubs

I only wish I didn't have to listen to Fletcher and Macmanaman on CL nights.  The thought of their commentary ruining what looks (on paper) to be great games is honestly depressing me a little.

In contrast, Ian Dark and Savage were brilliant for the Leverkusen game.

Might see if the Firestick can offer up any alternative commentary.  I'll sacrifice picture quality all day long if it means avoiding avoid "Fletch",  the excitable clown.

Hope all the German teams get through - and Atalanta

Same
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Or find one of those YouTube 'watchalong' streams and sync the commentary (I tend to do this with LFCTV for Reds games on Sky or TNT) - again though, you'll need find a YT 'commentator' that's not a dickhead.

Good luck.

Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
.
PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembélé, Ramos, Mbappe.    https://twitter.com/PSG_English
Dortmund XI: Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Emre Can, Sabitzer, Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi, Füllkrug.    https://twitter.com/BlackYellow

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/champions-league-semi-finals-paris-saint-germain-vs-borussia-dortmund-streaming-link-1
& https://reddit10.sportshub.stream/event/%D1%80sg_d%D0%BErtmund_204216887 (multiple links & languages) & https://s2watch.link/1 & https://s2watch.link/22

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4938366/psg-vs-borussia-dortmund



Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
PSG Subs
Subs: Navas, Tenas, Danilo, Ugarte, Mukiele, Skriniar, Lee, Zague, Kolo Muani, Soler, Barcola, Asensio.


Dortmund Subs

 Meyer, Wolf, Lotka, Ozcan, Sule, Nmecha, Watjen, Bynoe-Gittens. Reus, Haller, Malen, Moukoko
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Come on Dortmund!
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
Emre Can captaining Dortmund .
Re: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League SF 2nd leg 7th-9th May
To all the Dortmund shouts . Iam watching it in Ma's and we we both listing our reasons wanting Dortmund to win and seen Emre Can as their captain and both goes ' theres another reason then ' .
