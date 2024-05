.

UEFA'smatches being shown www.live-footballontv.com (all on TNT Sport)UEFA'smatches being shown(+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread) https://footysaga.com (search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer Some stream sites are now being blocked by ISPs - not all, but some - so you may need a VPN to bypass that block. Free and easy-to-use VPNs from the Chrome Web Store like... WindScribe, Best VPN by uVPN, 1VPN, and Troywell VPN... usually work fine - and there are many others to choose from. Use an adblocker too - uBlock Origin is quality for this.Also, some antivirus software are also blocking certain streaming sites of late - not because there is anything untoward on those streaming sites, but they seem to be blocking the way adverts are delivered on the sites. It is completely up to you fine folks... but a temporary disable of your antivirus software when clicking onto a streaming site - then quickly enabling the antivirus security - after the stream appears, often does the trick...Finally... don't leave it until our match is about to kick off to watch a stream - test one of the other footy matches available shortly before our kick off. See if those other streams work okay - and what you may need to do to get the stream working for our match. A little practice and all that... Good luck with it.For, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new CL: https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague EL: https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague ECL: https://twitter.com/europacnfleague www.youtube.com/@TNTSports/videos : '' is live on